Top 5 signings of Serie A so far in 2018/19

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer has not just benefited Juventus but the Serie A as a whole.

Halfway through the season and Juventus may have killed the Serie A. Yet to taste defeat in 18 games, they have collected 50 points, nine more than Napoli in second place.

Just like Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, Juventus are just too strong for every other side in Serie A. For now, there is nothing standing between Juventus and an eight consecutive Scudetto.

Notwithstanding, several clubs have bolstered their squads this summer and the race for the next three spots are still up for grabs. There has been much more to the Serie A transfer market than Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Juventus.

Going into the winter break, here are the top five signings so far this season on the basis of their price tag and performances.

#5. Joaquin Correa (SS Lazio)

Joaquin Correa

After the transfer of Felipe Anderson to West Ham, Lazio was linked to Correa.

Signed for €16m, the question was, "Can Joaquin Correa replace Anderson at Lazio?"

Lazio sit at fourth in the table and Correa has been prominent so far with three goals to his name. He's also a good dribbler of the ball, similar to Anderson, but he has better hold up play going forward, something which Anderson lacked.

Correa is two years younger than Anderson and, at just 23, he is definitely one for both the present and the future. He has been an apt replacement for the Brazilian so far.

