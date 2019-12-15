Top 5 South American Players to play in the Premier League

South American players are perhaps the most flamboyant, most sought after, and the most unpredictable footballers in the world. There has never been an era where the world of football has not been ruled by a South American footballer.

Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, Neymar are just a few examples of an exceptional breed of players who tend to keep the fans on the edge of their seats.

Premier League has also been a regular attraction for the South American stars where they take the centre stage and entertain us with their skill and their penchant to draw reactions from the opposition in a mischievous way.

Thus it was only fitting that we take a closer look at some of the best South American players to have played in the Premier League.

#5. Gilberto Silva (Arsenal 2002-08)

The Brazilian had a wonderful 2002 World Cup campaign and soon after, he made the switch from Atletico Mineiro to the Highbury.

Gilberto went on to become one of Arsenal’s most reliable players and partnered Patrick Vieira to guide yhe Gunners to their ‘Invincible’ title-winning 2003-04 season. Arsenal managed to not lose a single game that Premier League season and Gilberto played a huge role in it.

It was Gilberto and Vieira’s solidity from the midfield which allowed the likes of Thierry Henry, Freddie Ljungberg, and Dennis Bergkamp to play free-flowing football.

Gilberto made 170 appearances for Arsenal and emerged as one of the leaders in the dressing room to guide the club to their new stadium and became a mentor to young players like Cesc Fabregas and others.

Like his nickname "The Invisible Wall" he remained at the backseat of many Arsenal successes but when it needed a strong performance, Gilberto could go through an actual wall for his team.

