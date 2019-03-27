Ranked: Top 10 strikers in Europe so far this season

Harshit Mishra

Top 10 strikers in Europe so far this season

Goals win games and that's what a striker does for you. As football is evolving, the role of a striker is also changing with it as well. The strikers have more to do than to just score goals these days. They get more involved in the game by holding the ball, linking up with the team-mates and sometimes dropping deep to dictate the play which is making the job of a striker more and more difficult.

We pick the top 10 strikers in Europe so far this season who not only score goals for fun but also contribute in other aspects of the game as well.

Criteria: The list only features players who have 10 or more than goals playing as a centre-forward in all competitions.

#10 Krzysztof Piatek:

Club: AC Milan/Genoa

AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek

The 23-year old Polish striker is having a terrific season in Serie A. Piatek started the season with Genoa and scored 13 goals in 18 appearances for the club in Serie A. His exceptional performances generated a lot of interest across Europe and he was bought by Italian giants AC Milan in the January transfer window for a reported fee of €35 million.

The 23-year-old has continued his brilliant goal-scoring form with AC Milan and has thus far scored 6 goals in 7 appearances. He averages 3.4 shots per game in all competitions this season. The Polish international can dominate defenders in the air and wins almost 2 aerial duels per game.

Finishing the ball in the back of the net is his greatest asset and the AC Milan number 9 doesn't miss many chances. He has the same number of goals (19) as Cristiano Ronaldo in Seria A and is in the running for the golden boot.

