Ranking the 5 most underrated goalkeepers of the 21st century

The position of goalkeeper is such that the characteristics and attributes of the greats had to be mentally and physically unique to the role. Stalwarts such as Peter Schmeichel, Oliver Kahn, Gianluigi Buffon and Petr Cech are icons in the classic sense of the goalkeeper's role - keeping the ball out of the net.

The impact of the 1992 rule change to ban keepers from picking up backpasses had perhaps the single biggest impact in turning football into a dynamic, frenzied and high-tempo affair.

The modern-day "sweeper keeper" goalkeeper is expected to be both technically and tactically proficient and act as an 11th outfielder. It's personified by the playing styles of Manuel Neuer, Iker Casillas and now Ederson and Alisson of Brazil.

This reinvention of the goalkeeping role has seen many of the aforementioned talents get elevated to iconic status, overshadowing many underrated talents. Here, we rank the five most underrated goalkeepers of the 21st century:

#5 Kasper Schmeichel

The Schemichel surname bears heavily on Kasper as the accomplishments of his legendary father Peter still cast a long shadow over his own. That said, the 34-year-old has also achieved remarkable success and acclaim at the highest level of English football. He was part of underdog Leicester City's unforgettable title-winning campaign in 2015-16, which helped cement them as a top-eight Premier League team over the course of the decade.

Inheriting from his father a near freakish ability to make reflex saves and acrobatic parries, Kasper has been one of the Premier League's finest. Additionally, his ability to hit long cross-field passes to Jamie Vardy adds a dimension to the Foxes' play.

Having begun his career at Manchester City, the fact that Leicester paid just £1 million for his services in 2011 is mind-blowing, considering his now-legendary status. His match-winning role in the 2021 FA Cup final, where he pulled off gamechanging saves against a shocked Chelsea attack, was just one of many instances of the Dane's immense ability to impact a game.

#4 Samir Handanovic

FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A

A goalkeeper is defined by his consistency and dependability. Few personify those attributes more than Inter Milan's captain, Samir Handanovic.

After nearly a decade of turbulent ownership changes, managerial revolving doors and financial crisis, the 6'4" Slovenian has epitomized himself as a pillar of strength. His reliability and business-like approach to the art of goalkeeping is a sharp contrast to the spectacular style of his peers. So much so that his name sometimes falls below the radar when talking about the very best keepers in the world.

The commanding captain of Inter is in his 10th season at the club, with over 500 Serie A matches under his belt. His efforts of being the best player in an under-performing team finally came to fruition with Inter's 2020-21 Scudetto triumph.

Handanovic has developed a reputation as an exceptional penalty-kick-saving specialist. He holds the Serie A record for the most consecutive penalties stopped (six) between 2013-15.

