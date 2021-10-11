The Premier League is the most-watched league in the world, which has seen a rise in viewership season after season. Since its inauguration in 1992, the Premier League also bagged lucrative deals over the years with its rise to fame. The hype and excitement surrounding the league has also seen increased interest from global investors.

With Manchester City's takeover paving the way for the future, recent news suggests that a purchase of Newcastle United is complete. The Premier League has settled its dispute after Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on broadcaster Bein Sports. The official announcement of the deal's completion can be made anytime now, with a major obstacle out of the way.

News of something as big as this is bound to create shockwaves around the world. It will also create ripples in the Premier League, starting with a change in the financial hierarchy of the owners. Today, we will be discussing the wealthiest Premier League owners after Newcastle United's change in ownership.

Top 5 wealthiest Premier League club owners right now

#5 Guo Guangchang – Wolves, £5.2bn

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship

Guo Guangchang is the chairman of Fosun International Limited group who has multiple investments in mining, steel, insurance and pharmaceuticals, among other things. The Chinese businessman marked his entry into football by taking over the Midlands club in 2016.

Guangchang promised to get Wolves back in a respectable position in the English top-flight when he took over. The Chinese owner then showed his financial might by buying star players, which helped Wolves get back into the Premier League in just a year.

Wolves have ensured that they are here to stay in the English top-flight, with the owner wisely spending majorly on Portuguese stars over the last few seasons.

#4 Stan Kroenke – Arsenal, £6.8bn

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke's initial involvement with Arsenal started in 2007 before he took over in 2011. The American tycoon also owns the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

GoonerTalk @GoonerTaIk Newcastle will be title challengers within 5 seasons. They’ll buy their way straight to the top. With yet another super power to compete with, and our owners still doing very little, our chances of winning a title in the near future have just diminished even further. Kroenke out. Newcastle will be title challengers within 5 seasons. They’ll buy their way straight to the top. With yet another super power to compete with, and our owners still doing very little, our chances of winning a title in the near future have just diminished even further. Kroenke out.

Kroenke's involvement in the Premier League has been a bitter pill to swallow for Arsenal fans. His apparent lack of interest and low expenditure has seen the Gunners climb down in the league hierarchy over the years. Arsenal fans have heavily criticized Kroenke, demanding the owner step down due to his actions.

