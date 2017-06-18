Top 5 young footballers to look out for in 2017

Five of the most exciting footballers to watch out for in 2017 from the Bundesliga, Eredivisie, Premier League and Serie A.

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2017, 15:17 IST

Simeone Jr is set to follow in his father’s footsteps

The year 2017 promises a lot of surprises to football fans around the world with clubs planning to spend a lot of money on transfers. Some players have already made their mind up on where they will be playing in the upcoming season while a few others are still indecisive.

2016 was a breakout year for many young players who wanted to make a lasting impact on their respective clubs and for others, it feels like they will have to wait a little longer on the sidelines before they get the spotlight.

There is a popular saying that all kings must fall and the coming years will see new superstars take the front as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi reach the twilight of their careers. Here we take a look at the five young footballers to watch out for in 2017:

#5 Giovanni Simeone

Son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, Giovanni joined Genoa from River Plate in 2016 and has been a constant hit in his first season with the club. A natural finisher by trade, Simeone Jr caught the eye of the world when he scored a brace against Serie A champions Juventus in a 3-1 win for Genoa at the end of November last year.

‘Cholito’ as called by many, has never looked back and has been making impressive strides in his first professional season in Europe.

Like his father, who enjoyed some of his best years in football with Italian clubs Inter Milan and Lazio, Simeone Jr has had a debut season to remember in Italy. The striker can also play as an offensive midfielder with his nimble footwork and speed aiding him to adapt to the different positions.

If the youngster displays the same desire and passion possessed by his father, he could go a long way in his career.