The month of September came as a boon for football fans all around the world. The onset of the Champions League provided the perfect midweek break that everyone was waiting for. Furthermore, the debuts of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi for their respective new teams, took it up a notch.

With such fiery instances having taken place in the last month itself, what is there to look forward to within the next four weeks? Read below to learn about the mouthwatering fixtures that you just can't miss in the month of October 2021.

Top 6 blockbuster matches to watch out for in October

#6 Inter Milan v Juventus (Serie A) — 25th October

Inter Milan has the highest number of goals so far this season

Serie A has been going on in unexpected fashion so far this term. Napoli leads the chart with favorites Juventus lying in 10th spot!

Both Milan-based sides (Inter Milan and AC Milan) have secured berths in the top three, with the current champions having to settle for a place below their city rivals. After going win-less in their first four Serie A fixtures, Allegri and Co. seem to be back on track.

The Old Lady have secured back-to-back victories in Italy and a win against Chelsea in the recent UCL clash will boost their confidence. On the other hand, Inter Milan, who are yet to taste a defeat, look stronger than ever.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC FT: Inter 2-0 Juventus



Juve are 5th in Serie A, seven points behind AC Milan and Inter 😳 FT: Inter 2-0 Juventus



Juve are 5th in Serie A, seven points behind AC Milan and Inter 😳 https://t.co/G11l4dJCLT

They have thrashed the highest number of goals so far this season and might look to do what their rivals couldn't against Juventus. They welcome Juventus home on October 25th as clear favorites.

#5 Barcelona v Atletico Madrid (La Liga) — 3rd October

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

La Liga fans weren't expecting much from this season. The departure of El Clasico captains left a big void which wasn't expected to be filled any time soon. However, much to the surprise of many, Liga continues to be one of the most happening leagues this year.

While Barcelona are struggling with their form, Atletico Madrid have slipped quite a few times as well. Both these sides trail behind the common rival — Real Madrid. However, from this fixture, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be aiming to get ahead of the minnows who secure berths above them in the league table.

The struggling Catalan side will host Atletico Madrid at the glorious Camp Nou on October 3rd.

