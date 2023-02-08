Top 7 dribblers in the Premier League this season

The Premier League is arguably the most entertaining football competition in the world. End-to-end action is almost as good as guaranteed in all matches, regardless of the position of the team in the league.

Some attackers score stunning goals while others are experts in dribbling past players. On that note, let's take a look at the top seven dribblers in the Premier League this season.

1. Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin might not be getting enough playing time from Eddie Howe this season but he remains one of the best dribblers in the Premier League.

The Frenchman averages 3.6 successful dribbles per game in the Premier League this season. This is the highest of any player in the English top-flight division.

2. Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma needs no introduction and it is not surprising that the Brighton & Hove Albion winger is on this list.

The Japanese averages 2.5 successful dribbles per game this season. This is the second-best in the league this campaign.

3. Said Benrahma

Benrahma has always been a good dribbler since his playing days in the championship with Brentford. So it is no surprise that the West Ham United winger has a place on this list.

The Algerian international averages 2.5 successful dribbles per game this season, the same as Kaoru Mitoma. He is the joint second-best dribbler in the league this season.

4. Armando Broja

Broja might have struggled to get the ball into the back of the net for Chelsea before his injury, he hasn’t struggled dribbling past opposition players.

The former Southampton loanee averaged 2.2 successful dribbles per game this season before his injury. This is the third-best in the league.

5. Luis Sinisterra

Sinisterra has featured 11 times for Leeds United this season and he has been a joy to watch. The Colombian averages 2.2 successful dribbles per game this season, the joint third-best in the league.

6. Marcus Tavernier

The AFC Bournemouth player is the first central midfielder to feature on this list. Though Tavernier has been injured since December, the 23-year-old remains one of the best dribblers in the league this campaign.

He averaged 2.1 successful dribbles per game before his injury.

7. Joao Cancelo

Cancelo, who is now on loan with Bayern Munich from Manchester City, was one of the league's best dribblers before his departure in the last transfer window.

The Portuguese full-back averaged two successful dribbles per game before his loan move.

