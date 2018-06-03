Top 7 midfielders Barcelona should target

Barca need to strengthen their midfield and these seven players should be perfect for them.

Iniesta's departure has led to a big void in Barca's midfield.

FC Barcelona under Ernesto Valverde had a memorable debut campaign as they won the La Liga and the Copa del Rey. Thus by completing the domestic double, the pain of departure of Neymar has been overshadowed.

Though their season started with a defeat in the 2018 Supercopa de España to arch-rivals Real Madrid, but a superb run of form in the La Liga which included a 3-0 victory over Real Madrid helped them win the league with ease

Though the Blaugrana are highly unlikely to sign all of them, even if they manage to sign two players on the list it would help them cope up with the departure of Iniesta. Here we look at seven players who Barcelona should target to strengthen their midfield.

Despite all their success, one thing that Barcelona fans had to see was the departure of legendary Andres Iniesta. Even at the age of 33 he was very much pulling the strings in the midfield for the Catalan giants. But his departure has led to a big void that needs to be filled as soon as possible.

#1 Frenkie De Jong (Ajax)

The youngster has been compared with many footballers.

The 21-year-old has been a revelation in the Eredivisie for Ajax. He is capable of playing as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and even as a center back. His versatility is one of his strongest assets.

His technical brilliance and naturally gifted football intelligence have earned him a regular starting role in Ajax's first team. His displays have been a source of joy for Ajax fans.

While his performances have made many to compare him with football greats such as Frank Rijkaard and Franz Beckenbauer, many have called his style of play as a hybrid to Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.

Thus there is no wonder that Barcelona is interested in signing the midfielder. He may not be able to break into the first team immediately but at the age of 21, he can be seen as the future of Barca's midfield.

With Iniesta's departure and the likes of Ratkic, Busquets, and Paulinho all entering their 30s it seems like a right time to inject the midfield with fresh blood and bring down the average age of the midfield.