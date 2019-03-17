Top candidates for Premier League Player of the Year

Rishan Rai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 481 // 17 Mar 2019, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mo Salah is Presented With the Premier League Player of the Season Award

The Premier League Player of the Season is one of the most prestigious individual award given to the most outstanding player in the Premier League each season.

Mohamed Salah claimed the award after scoring a record-breaking 32 goals last season but has suffered for form and consistency this season. A new winner is on the cards and hence it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to hold the record of being the only player to win the award in consecutive years (2007 and 2008).

With defending champions Manchester City back at the top of the table, they have returned to their scintillating best over the last few weeks and it is not surprising to see Pep Guardiola's men dominate the list.

The list is dominated by Manchester City players

It was an unusual start to the season as there were no particular standout performers at the halfway stage. But things began to change since then as top individual performers elevated themselves above the rest as we approach the business end of the season.

As the Premier League season reaches its final days, it is time to take a look at the leading candidates for the top individual award:

#6. Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

Eden Hazard

One of the most talented players in the Premier League, Eden Hazard has to be up there with the best, irrespective of Chelsea's average season. After all, he is the reason Chelsea are still fighting for a place in the top four which just shows the importance and influence of the Belgian forward.

With 13 goals and 11 assists to his name so far, he is having his most productive season in the Premier League since his arrival in 2014 and is the only player alongside Lionel Messi to register double digits in goals scored and created. He may not have been as consistent as players higher in this list but Hazard has been absolutely astounding early this season.

Advertisement

#5. Fernandinho (Manchester City)

Fernandinho

The first Manchester City player in this list. We all know that this City squad is filled with superstars, but if Fernandinho does not play, they do not play like superstars. He has definitely been a standout performer for the Citizens.

Fernandinho may not have the goals and assists to back him up but he offers much more than that - stability. He may not have the star power of Kevin De Bruyne or David Silva but that does not take anything away from the Brazilian. At 33, he is in the twilight of his career and is so important to the club that Pep Guardiola has gone on to reveal that finding a long-term replacement for the defensive midfielder is crucial to the club's success in the future.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement