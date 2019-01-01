Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - January 2019

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 591 // 01 Jan 2019, 20:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah's recent form has made things pretty interesting in the Golden Boot race

Hello and Welcome Back to our assessment of the Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot at the start of the new year. Let us start by wishing you all a very happy new year ahead. December has been a busy month and the Premier League has now reached its halfway mark. The table has also begun to take shape and the month has seen a lot of interesting developments.

Also Read: Top Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot - December 2018

Mourinho has finally lost his job and Solskjaer has taken over the reins at Old Trafford. Manchester City are no longer unbeaten and have been replaced by Liverpool at the top of the table, who are still unbeaten.

As such, the race to the Premier League Golden Boot has become a lot tighter, with 3 men tied at the top of the table on the same number of goals, separated only by minutes per goals scored. Read on to find out the top contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot at the start of the new year.

#10 Callum Wilson (England, AFC Bournemouth)

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Goals Scored: 8

The English Striker had a great start to the season, which had seen him become a regular feature in this list. He had been among the goals for Bournemouth regularly, however, December has not been kind to Wilson.

In the 7 games played in the month, Wilson had 6 appearances and scored 2 goals. Since our last assessment, Wilson had 5 appearances and scored just 1 goal, a run that saw him drop from 8th at the start of December to 10th at the start of the new year.

He found the back of the net in the game against Huddersfield, where he also set up another as Bournemouth won 2-1. However, he was not in the squad for the game at home against Liverpool, which they lost 4-0 and since then, Wilson has not scored till the end of December.

The Englishman now has 8 goals from 19 appearances, averaging 0.42 goals per game. He has already missed 12 big chances, which have affected his chances at rising up the ranks in the race to the Premier League Golden Boot.

1 / 10 NEXT

Advertisement