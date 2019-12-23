Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Ishu Roy

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea FC - Premier League

A well-taken brace from Willian ensured a massive victory for under-fire Chelsea, who beat bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur to extend their cushion at fourth place. It was a monumentally constructed tactical masterclass from Frank Lampard as he shifted the style, intent and approach to the game.

The second half was more of throwing caution, defending in numbers and keeping the shape. Son Heung-Min's third red card of the calendar year, given for violent conduct on Antonio Rudiger, heightened the task Spurs already had prior to the start of the second-half.

Not only did the Blues avoid a third straight defeat, but also continued their impressive record away from home. A clean sheet further sweetened the cause - their first in an astonishing 12 away games - but it was all about the shift in mentality and a scintillating display from their Brazilian winger.

On that note, we analyse the five major talking points from Chelsea's emphatic victory over Spurs.

1. Lampard tinkers his system amid immense pressure

Marcos Alonso was slotted into the Chelsea setup to provide width

With a third straight league defeat looming, Lampard's team selection and in-game tactics had come under the scanner to a notable stretch of late. He responded by fielding a back three and not four in order to stiffen the defensive line away from home.

Kepa Arrizabalaga formed the last line of defence, with Antonio Rudiger (right), Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori (left) making up a three-man back line. They allowed the keeper to play the ball out with more options, and also aid the attack by pushing beyond the half-way line.

Cesar Azpilicueta therefore, received a sheath due to this system with the returning Marcos Alonso accompanying the skipper down left wing-back. The Spaniard returned after an eight-game absence.

Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante were deployed as a pivot, with Mason Mount and Willian up ahead down the flanks. The duo played in a more inverted role down the inside right and left, not only shutting off spaces but also allowing the wide defenders to pervade advacned positions down either flank.

The fiery Tammy Abraham led the line. Another interesting aspect of Lampard's tactics was to employ Mount down the right almost as a number 10 at times, and Willian at left wing - up against Serge Aurier.

