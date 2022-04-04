Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 Newcastle United: 5 Talking Points as Spurs demolish the Magpies | Premier League 2021-22

All it took was a goal from Newcastle for Tottenham to switch gears in the two sides' Premier League clash on Sunday. Newcastle dominated the early proceedings as Tottenham struggled to get a hold. Their dominance did not last long, though, as Spurs, despite not having much possession initially, did enough to stay in the game.

After Fabian Schar converted a free-kick from just outside the box to give his team the lead, it was all Tottenham. Spurs thoroughly demolished a rejuvenated Newcastle side. The visitors came into the fixture on the back of four wins in their last seven games, but were left chasing the game for the majority of their time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Schar's goal triggered a Tottenham comeback as they went on to score three goals in the next 15 minutes to all but kill the game.

Ben Davies provided the hosts with the much-needed inspiration as he headed home a cross from Son Heung-min to equalize. Antonio Conte's men did not look back with Matt Doherty making it 2-1 through a header at the far post from Harry Kane's cross. Son and Emerson Royale scored a goal each in the 54th and 63rd minutes, respectively.

Steven Bergwijn was brought on in the 81st minute to put the final nail in the coffin, as he calmly hit home a 1v1 to make it 5-1 for Tottenham in the 83rd minute. On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Newcastle's defense was picked to pieces

It was a disappointing performance from the visitors on all ends of the pitch. It was quite easy for Spurs to carve open a rather stubborn defense.

The last time the Magpies conceded more than a goal in a single Premier League game was against Manchester City on December 19, 2021. They have been extremely robust defensively ever since and to concede five in a game might come as a shock to Eddie Howe.

The English tactician has to go back to the drawing board and find out what went wrong. Newcastle's wingbacks were getting dragged out of position and overwhelmed by two or more attackers on the flanks. Howe did not have a solution for it.

#4 Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 is finally starting to click!

One can claim that Antonio Conte was really struggling to effectively impose his playing style and ideas onto his team. But the winter window additions have massively helped the Spurs manager's cause.

Two Juventus imports in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have transformed the way Spurs operated before and after their arrival. The Lilywhites not only look composed and threatening in midfield, with Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojberg soldiering the midfield, but are also exceptionally lethal from the wings.

The partnership between Kulusevski and Son, along with Harry Kane's creative abilities, is beginning to showcase what they can bring to the table on a consistent basis. At the other end of the pitch, Tottenham's defense were cruising to victory once they got the lead.

#3 Newcastle are in desperate need of an athletic defensive midfielder

Newcastle's new owners have shown intent in the transfer market to enhance their squad but now it is time for them to bring out the cheque book once again, this time to replace Jonjo Shelvey.

Of all his qualities, Shelvey is only a shadow of his past self. If Newcastle are aiming for a top-half finish next season, a new defensive midfielder along with quality additions in defense must be a priority.

Jonjo Shelvey has been a great servant to the game and to Newcastle, but it is definitely time for them to replace the 30-year-old with a younger, stronger and more athletic player.

#2 Another slick display from Harry Kane

No goals, no problem. The striker possesses the ability to impact a game heavily even when he is not directly involved in any goals scored. That is exactly what makes Harry Kane such a lethal player in Antonio Conte's team.

The 28-year-old has an artilery like nobody else. Right from finding immaculate passes across the pitch, dropping deep into midfield and scoring top bins with ease, Harry Kane can definitely do it all. The English captain has certainly found his lost groove once again, under Conte's guidance.

With 38 touches, three key passes, two big chances created, five long balls completed and a lovely assist to Matt Doherty, it was another impressive outing from Harry Kane.

#1 Tottenham gathering pace at the perfect time

With three wins in their last three Premier League games, Spurs are picking themselves up at the right time as we enter the business end of the season. Antonio Conte has often criticized his team's ability to not be consistent week in, week out. But there was room for celebration tonight as the Italian was buzzing to see his team score five past a strong opponent.

As things stand, Tottenham and Arsenal are the likeliest teams to fight tooth and nail for that Champions League spot. However, Chelsea are not completely safe either. They have three very tough fixtures coming up against Southampton, Arsenal & West Ham next, but we will have to assume that the Champions League holders do have the ability to pull clear.

Spurs currently sit 4th in the table with 54 points to their name, while Arsenal find themselves 5th with the same number of points and two games in hand over their north London rivals.

Arsenal are highly likely to get a positive result at Selhurst Park on Monday night, but the North London derby is yet to be played and that would probably be the season decider for both Spurs and Arsenal.

Antonio Conte and Co. have whatever quality they need to finish in the top four this season. But do they have the willpower to snatch the spot from current favorites Arsenal? We will have to wait and see.

