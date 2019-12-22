Tottenham Hotspur eying Issa Diop, Bayern Munich back in for Leroy Sane and more: EPL Transfer news roundup, December 22, 2019

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Sane might not move to Bayern in January

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the Bavarians are unlikely to do business in the January transfer window, amid rumours linking them with a move for Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

When asked about a potential move for Sane, Salihamidzic claimed that he doesn’t want to speak about players of other clubs while also revealing that not much will happen in the winter window.

"It's not good to speak about players from other clubs," he told. "We will leave all options open for us in the transfer market, but I don't think much will happen."

Pochettino open to listening to offers

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is open to listening to offers from other clubs. The Argentine is currently a free agent and has stated that he would like to be at a place that is the best for him.

He also added that he is not only looking at the Premier League but also beyond since other countries could offer him a good challenge.

“In football you never know what can happen in the future. You need to be only free and open to listen and anything can happen,” he said.

“I am a coach and I would love to be in in the best place that you can.

“Now is a moment to recharge the batteries. The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world. But it’s not only the Premier League, there are a lot of leagues in the world that can be exciting or a very good challenge.”

Issa Diop linked to Spurs

According to a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing West Ham United defender Issa Diop. The defender is valued at over £50 million and the Hammers don’t want to sell the player, who Spurs see as a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen.

