Tottenham Hotspur thrash Wolfsberger AC as Jose Mourinho’s road to redemption begins

For the first time in a long while, Jose Mourinho looked carefree during his post-match press conference. The Portuguese had been under intense pressure following Tottenham Hotspur’s poor run of form in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, however, Spurs put up a scintillating performance which saw them thrash Wolfsberger AC 4-0 in the UEFA Europa League to advance to the Round of 16 of the competition.

This was more like the Tottenham Hotspur that we saw at the beginning of the season. They played with intensity, were quick to win the second balls and were also very clinical in front of goal.

Despite giving opportunities to some of their fringe players, Spurs still proved to be too much for their Austrian opponents as goals from Dele Alli, Carlos Vinicius and Gareth Bale sealed the win.

Tottenham Hotspur halt poor run with win against Wolfsberger AC

A run of three wins in nine games had left Tottenham Hotspur in a very fragile state, with a majority of the players also lacking in confidence.

Back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Manchester City and West Ham United also left them at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

However, beating Wolfsberger provides a bit of respite for Tottenham Hotspur and their manager in these challenging times.

Tottenham Hotspur’s latest win halts the team’s losing streak and presents the perfect opportunity for them to build themselves back up. Fortunately, Spurs have some favourable fixtures coming up in the next few weeks.

Jose Mourinho kickstarts road to redemption

Interestingly, some critics have taken advantage of Tottenham Hotspur’s slump to downplay Jose Mourinho’s tactical nous. While some believe that the Portuguese is past his best, others maintain he’s now a tactical dinosaur.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager is a serial winner, but things haven’t been going his way at Spurs. The club’s latest win against Wolfsberger, therefore, kickstarts Mourinho’s own road to redemption.

The 58-year-old manager said after the game, as quoted by Goal:

"I work for the club, the players and the supporters. I always feel I have to give them so much. It hurts me and it's a great challenge for me and I believe I can give it.”

"I give it everything everywhere I've been and I'm more motivated than ever. I never felt what normally coaches felt when the results are bad, they are lonely men.

"That's what we normally are. I never felt that in this building. I feel not only respected but supported. Everybody in the same boat. Nobody is happy but nobody is depressed. I feel positive.”

Jose Mourinho may have nothing to prove, but salvaging Tottenham Hotspur’s fast-faltering season will be a huge boost to his career.