Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Christian Eriksen completes €20m move to Inter Milan

Shashi Choudhary
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 28 Jan 2020, 19:53 IST

Image Credit: Inter Milan Twitter
Image Credit: Inter Milan Twitter

Christian Eriksen has completed his much-awaited move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan. The fee is expected to be around £16.9million with the Danish playmaker signing a contract until 2024.

The former Ajax man had agreed personal terms with the Serie A giants a while ago but the two teams took a lot of time agreeing to a suitable transfer fee. Eriksen's contract with Tottenham was due to expire in the summer and he could have walked away on a free transfer.

However, Antonio Conte was insistent on signing the attacking midfielder this month and the Italian manager finally got his wish earlier today. Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table, just 3 points behind the league leaders Juventus.

Christian Eriksen will wear #24 for Inter Milan

Eriksen had joined Tottenham from Ajax for £11.5m in August 2013 and went on to become one of the best players in the club's history. The Danish international managed 51 goals and 62 assists for the North London side is regarded as one of the finest playmakers to have graced the Premier League.

Eriksen joins a host of new recruits at the San Siro from the Premier League this season. Prior to the former Spurs man, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Ashley Young (Manchester United), and Victor Moses (Chelsea) have already signed for the Nerazzurri.

There is a strong feeling among Inter Milan fans that they can finally win their first Serie A title since the 2009-10 season. Eriksen's crafty presence behind the lethal strikers Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez will certainly give a huge lift to Conte's dream of winning the Scudetto this season.

Also Read: Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog to get the latest updates of all the happenings in the January 2020 transfer window

Published 28 Jan 2020, 19:53 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Tottenham Hotspur Inter Milan Football Romelu Lukaku Christian Eriksen EPL Transfer News & Rumors Inter Milan Transfer News Serie A Transfer News
