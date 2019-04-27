×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tottenham vs West Ham Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more 

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Preview
67   //    27 Apr 2019, 12:42 IST

Can Spurs keep the momentum going against West Ham?
Can Spurs keep the momentum going against West Ham?

Tottenham Hotspur play host to West Ham United on Saturday as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to strengthen their hold of third position.

Spurs come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Brighton on Tuesday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The home side were clearly not at their best but got the job done through Christian Eriksen’s last-gasp strike. 

The victory allowed The Lilywhites to establish a three-point gap between themselves and Chelsea. Moreover, with the West Londoners not in action till Sunday, Spurs have the opportunity to swell their lead come Saturday. 

West Ham, meanwhile, have been extremely volatile over the course of the season and have arguably not done justice to the talent they possess. After all, a team comprising the likes of Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic, Mark Noble and Declan Rice shouldn’t be languishing in 11th spot in the Premier League table.

Yet, they’ve contrived to do so and their dubious away form has contributed massively. In 2019, the Hammers have scored only two goals on the road, and have been quite woeful.

At present, Manuel Pellegirini’s troops are enduring a four match losing streak away from home and are in real danger of losing five in a row for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Hence, the evidence on paper suggests that Spurs should have an easy day out at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, with The Lilywhites and the Hammers having engaged in feisty London derbies over the years, one would be naïve to rule out the possibility of an upset.

Kick-off Information

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Date: 27th April, 2019

Advertisement

Time: 12:30 (Local Time), 17:00 (IST)

Where to watch: Star Sports Network; Live streaming on Hotstar

Form Guide

Last five competitive matches (Most recent first)

Tottenham: W-L-L-W-W

West Ham: D-L-L-L-W

Head to Head

Tottenham wins: 96

West Ham wins: 63

Draws: 52

Previous Matches this season

West Ham 0-1 Tottenham (Premier League)

West Ham 1-3 Tottenham (Carabao Cup)

Stat of the Day

The 2018-19 season represents the 12th campaign where Tottenham and West Ham have clashed at least thrice in a term. However, Spurs have never won all of those games in a single season. 

Star to watch out for:

Dele Alli

Alli would hope to come up trumps for Tottenham Hotspur
Alli would hope to come up trumps for Tottenham Hotspur

The Englishman has endured a sub-standard 2018-19 season so far having failed to breach the 10-goal barrier in the Premier League. However, a lot of the erratic form has been due to the several injuries that have side-lined him.

Yet, recently, Dele Alli has returned to full fitness and looks primed to have a major say in the home stretch of Spurs’ season. At times against Manchester City last weekend, the midfielder showcased glimpses of the immense talent he possesses. Unfortunately for him, he wasn’t able to combine flair with any substantial end product.

However, against a defensively open team like West Ham, one can expect Alli to be accorded loads of space to operate in the final third, thus opening up the possibility of the Englishman conjuring a goal or an assist.

In addition, the Hammers have faced problems with opposition midfielders running beyond the forwards from midfield. With Alli specialising in the above trait, the midfielder would be hoping to grab his 6th league goal of the season on Saturday afternoon. 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur West Ham United Christian Eriksen Dele Alli Mauricio Pochettino Manuel Pellegrini
Advertisement
Tottenham vs Brighton Preview: Premier League Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs West Ham United, Premier League 2018-19 | Match preview, team news, venue, where to watch and more 
RELATED STORY
5 biggest London derbies
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Tottenham Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League attackers who were one-season wonders
RELATED STORY
10 Premier League managers ranked as players
RELATED STORY
West Ham can beat Premier League leaders Liverpool, claims Manuel Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham: Premier League Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs. Leicester Preview: Premier League Match Preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
FT LIV HUD
5 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
Today TOT WES 05:00 PM Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us