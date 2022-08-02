Three goals for Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the 2022-2023 season

Tottenham Hotspur had a topsy-turvy season in the English Premier League last term. They started with three perfect wins under Nuno Espirito Santo but then lost their way over the next two months.

The club parted ways with the Portuguese boss and hired Antonio Conte in November 2021. He changed the team structure, formation, and mentality in typical Conte fashion over the course of the season.

Spurs added players like Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur in January 2022, which helped them regain a lot of lost ground in the second half of the season.

They eventually won the battle for fourth spot against Arsenal, thereby achieving Champions League qualification this season.

Harry Kane's renewed form along with Son Heung-min's electric run in front of goal will make the fans feel optimistic about a further improved season this time around.

This will be the Italian manager's first full season in north London, and Spurs have already armed him with several new key signings at the club.

Mentioned below are the three goals that the club will look to achieve this season.

#1 Consolidate their top-four spot

Since making it to the final of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19 season, Spurs have only made it to the tournament once in the next three seasons. They are now back in Europe's elite competition this term.

The constant shifting in and out of the Champions League is something the club will want to do away with. Under Conte's guidance, Tottenham will want to establish themselves as a top-four club in the Premier League.

It will be a difficult task for Spurs given that there are only four spots available in England to qualify for the Champions League. Arsenal have strengthened significantly over the summer, while United are ushering in a new era under Manchester United. Chelsea remain a threat while Manchester City and Liverpool are still streets ahead of the pack in England.

This means Conte's men will have to be on the money from day one in the league. Spurs will also need their new signings (Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, and Ivan Perisic amongst others) to settle in quickly at the club.

#2 Tottenham have to win a trophy

Despite being termed as a 'Big Six' club over the past decade, Spurs are yet to win a trophy. Their last piece of silverware came in 2008, when they beat Chelsea in a League Cup final.

Given the difficulty in winning the Premier League and the Champions League, Tottenham should ideally try to target the Carabao or the FA Cup. Conte's prodigious record at winning trophies should help Spurs cross that final hurdle.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 24/02 - On this day in 2008, Tottenham beat Chelsea to win the League Cup thanks to an extra-time Jonathan Woodgate winner. It's the last major trophy the club have won to date. Glory. 24/02 - On this day in 2008, Tottenham beat Chelsea to win the League Cup thanks to an extra-time Jonathan Woodgate winner. It's the last major trophy the club have won to date. Glory. https://t.co/EZAmcUEk4q

Winning a trophy, coupled with a top-four finish, should make it a successful season for Conte and Tottenham.

#3 Continue to back Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte's track record at winning is envious. He converted Juventus into a league-winning juggernaut, the effects of which lasted for a decade in Serie A, until Conte himself broke the run by winning the league with Inter Milan.

He has also proven himself to be a winner in England, when he won the league with Chelsea in his first season by beating the likes of Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger to the title. He won the FA Cup with Chelsea the following season but parted ways due to differences with the club.

One thing that Conte demands from clubs everywhere is for them to back him in the market. This led to friction previously between the manager and clubs like Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Tottenham Hotspur News @hotspurnewshub Antonio Conte



🗣 "My target is to try to be competitive. My target is that when the other teams are going to play against Tottenham, they will be not scared but a bit worried. This is our target". Antonio Conte🗣 "My target is to try to be competitive. My target is that when the other teams are going to play against Tottenham, they will be not scared but a bit worried. This is our target". 🇮🇹 Antonio Conte🗣 "My target is to try to be competitive. My target is that when the other teams are going to play against Tottenham, they will be not scared but a bit worried. This is our target". https://t.co/sPPqkPX0qt

Spurs have begun their relationship on a positive note by giving him six new players in his first summer window. However, given the state of the Tottenham squad, the Italian boss may ask for more signings over the next 12 months.

It will be vital for Daniel Levy to back Conte if they wish to win trophies in the near future.

