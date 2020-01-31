Transfer Deadline Day: Atletico Madrid bring Yannick Carrasco back on loan

Atletico Madrid announce the signing of their former player Yannick Carrasco from Dalian Yifang on loan.

The Belgian international returns to the Spanish giants after spending 2 years away at the Chinese Super League club. Carrasco will spend the remainder of the season in La Liga and the Rojiblancos reserve the option of making the deal permanent once the loan period comes to an end.

Simeone is convinced that the player has huge untapped potential and will be a great addition to the squad. Meanwhile, the Argentine also believes that the Belgian will have no difficulties adapting to his philosophy or the Spanish league as he has already been a part of the squad for 3 years between 2015 and 2018.

Carrasco was one of the best wingers in the squad before he left for China and Simeone would be hoping that the player can replicate similar performances for his side this term as well.

