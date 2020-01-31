Transfer Deadline Day: Borussia Dortmund sign Emre Can from Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy for €30 million

Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Borussia Dortmund has signed Emre Can from Juventus on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer.

Dortmund sign out of favor midfielder Can on loan with an obligation to buy

The German giants will reportedly pay a fee of €30 million to the Bianconeri. Juventus are set to receive a sum of between €2-3 million for the loan period plus €26 million when the loan period ends along with bonuses.

Can is seeking regular playing time after he fell out with Maurizio Sarri since his arrival in Turin earlier this season. The German has just made eight appearances in the Serie A and was not even included in the 25 man squad for the Champions League.

With Euros 2020 approaching, the German is keen to play regularly in order to make the national squad for the coveted tournament. Manchester United, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspurs were also interested in acquiring his services, but BVB won the race for the 26-year-old.

Can might make his first start for Dortmund against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Also Read: Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal sign Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton

Follow the latest Transfer Rumours on Deadline Day with Sportskeeda's Live Football Transfer Blog