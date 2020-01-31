Transfer Deadline Day: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard provides updates on potential transfers

Dries Mertens

Ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leicester City on Saturday, Frank Lampard has provided the Blues faithful with updates regarding any potential transfers as the transfer deadline looms. The Englishman all but confirmed that they are not in the race to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, on the contrary to reports suggesting otherwise.

When asked about a potential late move for the Belgian, Lampard simply replied saying "no" and established that they are not in the running for the Napoli club legend.

Chelsea have been linked with a number of forwards in the build-up to the winter transfer window with Tammy Abraham being the only major source of goals for Lampard's men, having scored a superb 13 games and 3 assists in the Premier League this season. Michy Batshuayi has failed to impress in his limited number of opportunities so far.

Olivier Giroud, who is effectively Chelsea's third-choice striker, has been in the headlines for some time now as he was initially all set to leave London for Antonio Conte's Inter Milan only to see the move fall through. He has, since, been linked to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur as well as Lazio over potential moves.

Olivier Giroud

Lampard, however, confirmed has made it clear that the Blues do not expect any major incomings or outgoings. He said,

"The window is 95% shut for us. The answer will be no to the players (Olivier Giroud) you are saying."

The Englishman went on to heap praise over Giroud, saying,

"Olivier Giroud has been incredible in this window as a professional and as a man."

Advertisement

He added,

"No ins means no outs."

With Abraham suffering a knock and them needing a striker to provide competition and cover for the 22-year-old, Chelsea have also been strongly linked to Olympique Lyon's Moussa Dembele apart from Mertens.

It is still, however, being reported that young defender Tariq Lamptey could be headed to Brighton & Hove Albion on a short-term deal.

For live January transfer window updates, follow Sportskeeda's deadline day transfer blog