Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester City defender set for Bundesliga move

Angelino is set to join RB Leipzig on a short term deal

According to BILD, Angelino is set to depart Manchester City and join Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig, as he looks to get regular game time under his belt. The two sides are facing a race against time to get the deal over the line, as the German transfer window is set to slam shut at 5 PM.

Since returning to Manchester City this summer, Angelino has found game time hard to come by and has found himself deputizing for Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko, after initially looking like he'd get regular minutes with the reigning Premier League champions. The Cityzens exercised their buyback clause on the Spaniard, as he returned to his former from PSV Eindhoven, where he spent a fruitful time with the Eredivisie outfit.

RB Leipzig are a point clear of Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga summit and are eager to snap up his signature, as they look to win the German league title for the first time in the club's history. Julian Naglesmann's side are set to sign the 23-year-old full-back on a loan deal till the end of the season and it has been confirmed that the Bundesliga outfit will not have an option to purchase the player.

