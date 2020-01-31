Transfer Deadline Day: Manchester United and Chelsea target set to remain at PSG, according to sporting director Leonardo

Edinson Cavani looks set to stay at PSG beyond the January transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed that club legend Edinson Cavani is set to stay at the Parc des Princes and is available for selection. Numerous reports were suggesting that the Uruguayan is on his way out of the club after the arrival of Mauro Icardi in the summer which has seen him lose out on regular minutes.

PSG's all-time leading goalscorer has seen just 4 starts in the French top-flight this season and 5 appearances off the bench, scoring just 2 goals in the process.

Cavani, who turns 33 this February, has long been linked with a move to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. Now, according to reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the former Napoli striker is set to stay in Paris until the end of the season before moving to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Edinson Cavani is going to stay at PSG until next June. No agreement with Atlético Madrid - EPL clubs never had chances of signing him because Cavani has agreed personal terms with Atléti for next summer. 🇺🇾 #Atletico #PSG #Cavani #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2020

The 32-year-old has also repeatedly been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, two clubs in desperate need of reinforcements up top. But, the report suggests that the English clubs were never in the race to sign Cavani as he has already agreed terms for a summer transfer to Atleti.

Cavani would hope to help PSG advance through to the quarter-finals as they are set to face Thomas Tuchel's former club Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

For live January transfer window updates, follow Sportskeeda's deadline day transfer blog