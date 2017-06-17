Transfer news and rumours of the day: 17th June 2017

We bring you a summary of the biggest deals happening across Europe.

17 Jun 2017

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 17th June 2017. Deals are picking up steam as in this summer transfer window and clubs are working hard behind the scenes to land their top targets. As always we bring you a summary of the biggest deals happening across Europe. Let’s head right in.

Serie A

Donnarumma offered to clubs

Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan has been offered to Manchester United by his agent Mino Raiola, according to Diario Gol. The young goalkeeper is highly rated in Europe and Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly interested in signing the Italian shot-stopper.

He could be on the move this summer unless Milan’s new owners step in and convince him to stay.

Inter accept Perisic bid from Manchester United

The Daily Mail today states that Inter Milan have accepted a £45 million bid from Manchester United for Ivan Perisic. The winger was rumoured to be on his way out with only a transfer fee left to be agreed and if the Daily Mail is correct then it should be a sealed deal.

The report states that Perisic could be confirmed as a United player within a fortnight pending his medical at Old Trafford.

Chelsea still in Koulibaly race

Chelsea are still interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly as per reports from Calciomercato in Italy. As per the report, the Blues are prepared to offer the Naples club a sum of €60 million (£52.5 million) for the centre-back’s services.

Antonio Conte is looking to replace John Terry at Stamford Bridge and the Premier League champions are in the market for a centre-back.