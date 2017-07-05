Manchester United striker to leave the club and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 5th July 2017

05 Jul 2017

The transfer window is heating up, as clubs confirm deals with increasing regularity. With pre-season set to start, the whole concept of long-running sagas have disappeared as clubs move quickly to ensure their signings settle in quickly.

Without further ado, here are the major transfer news and rumours of the day:

Serie A

- Juventus have hit a snag in their chase for Real Madrid defender Danilo, as Chelsea have topped their €20 million bid with a €30 million bid of their own, according to the Daily Star. Madrid have reportedly accepted both offers, and it is upto Danilo to decide where he would like to move.

- According to Calciomercato, Federico Bernardeschi of Fiorentina has agreed personal terms with Juventus. The Firenze club had earlier confirmed that Bernardeschi had rejected a new contract and made it clear that he wanted to leave the club.

- AC Milan have been encouraged in their pursuit of Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic after the Croatian striker admitted that he wanted to join the Rossoneri. Manager Vicenzo Montella said, "Kalinic? The club and I like him from a technical standpoint. He’s a player that we like, but we’re weighing up so many options for individual roles. He’s an option.Kalinic? The club and I like him from a technical standpoint. He’s a player that we like, but we’re weighing up so many options for individual roles. He’s an option.”