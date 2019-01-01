Real Madrid agree personal terms with Premier League star, Liverpool to beat Barcelona to sign French superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 January 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 14.75K // 01 Jan 2019, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Perez is all set to bring in Madrid's first signing of the winter transfer window

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The January transfer window is now officially open. The rumour bill has rarely seen busier days.

Clubs did not shy away from breaking the bank in the last winter transfer window and we expect more of the same with some of the biggest clubs in Europe rumoured to be seeking reinforcements in hope of bettering their prospects this season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 1 January 2019.

Manchester United asked to cough up £72 million for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele

Ndombele in action against Manchester City

Manchester United have finally hit a green patch and have already transformed into a more entertaining team under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United are looking to bring more young players to the club and have henced shortlisted Olympique Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

However, according to Tutto Mercato Web, they will face stiff competition to sign the 22-year-old. Manchester United will have to battle it out with Barcelona if they are to sign him in January. The Red Devils' cross-city rivals Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the Frenchman.

Inter Milan are also willing to splash the cash in order to secure his signing as they look to get back to their glory days. However, they are believed to have been put off by Lyon's £72 million valuation of the player.

Ndombele has been one of the brightest young prospects who made an impression in the Ligue 1. However, neither Manchester United or Barcelona are willing to meet the exorbitant rate that the French club has quoted. There is no certitude as to what is going to happen as deals have to get carried out over the course of one month and teams could get pressurized to give in to the demands.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement