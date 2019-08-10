Perisic to Bayern, PSG ready to sell Neymar to Real Madrid, Alexis Sanchez set to leave Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 3.10K // 10 Aug 2019, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - Pre-game Training

Hello everyone and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The rumour mill has certainly seen busier days this summer. That was expected with the Premier League transfer window coming to a close.

However, there is no shortage of excitement elsewhere in Europe. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 10 August 2019.

Bayern Munich agree loan deal for Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic

Bayern Munich have reportedly reached an agreement with Inter Milan over a loan deal for winger Ivan Perisic. As per the report, the loan fee is €5 million and the deal comes with an option to buy for €20 million at the end of the loan spell.

The report adds that Perisic has agreed to join Bayern Munich as well and he is set to touch down in Germany soon. The Croat was left out of Inter Milan's squad that travelled to Spain to take on Valencia in a pre-season friendly.

As per the deal, Bayern Munich will pay Perisic's wages for the season. Though age is not on his side, Perisic has proven that he is a dependable campaigner, the sort that Bayern are in desperate need of following the retirement of Arjen Robben and departure of Franck Ribery.

As a result, the Bavarians had been actively scouring the market for quality options on the wings. They had zeroed in on Leroy Sane, however, Manchester City were not keen on selling the German international and this forced Bayern to look at alternatives.

Bayern Munich will feel like they dodged a bullet as Sane tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the FA Community Shield tie against Liverpool last week. He will be sidelined for 6-7 months.

Perisic, who has scored 40 goals and provided 37 assists in his Inter career spanning 163 games, is reportedly not part of new manager Antonio Conte's plans for the upcoming season. Niko Kovac has managed Perisic for Croatia before and that would have certainly had an impact on the deal materializing.

Perisic has also played in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund. As such, he is a pretty good asset to have and a relatively cheaper one at that.

1 / 5 NEXT