Manchester United name price for Romelu Lukaku, Barcelona to swap €175 million trio for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 4.25K // 13 Jul 2019, 20:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona are willing to offer as many as 3 players to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Neymar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have some exciting bits of news to bring to you today as the summer transfer window starts to gather pace ahead of its grand conclusion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 13 July 2019.

Manchester United slap £90 million price tag on Lukaku in response to Inter Milan's approach

Is Red Rom going to end up staying at Old Trafford?

Romelu Lukaku could kick on as a Manchester United player beyond the summer as the club looks to price Inter Milan out of a potential deal. Inter Milan's director Piero Ausilio met with Manchester United's representatives earlier this week and proposed an offer that was nowhere near the Red Devils' valuation of their striker.

Inter Milan wanted to loan Lukaku out for the season for £9 million with an obligation to buy him for £53.7 million. Manchester United are under no pressure to sell Lukaku and hence will only let him go for the right price. They are aware of Lukaku's desire to play for Inter but will only accept a cash deal.

Manchester United had roped in Lukaku from Everton in the summer of 2017 for a hefty sum of £75 million. If they sell him this summer, Everton stand to gain £5 million from the deal. As such, Manchester United want to cash in, in what's proving to be an inflated transfer market.

Antonio Conte is well aware that Inter's protracted move for Lukaku is contingent on offloading Mauro Icardi for a reasonable amount of money. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, has reiterated that the club will not allow players to leave for cheap just because they are interested in a move.

Manchester United are also not very forthcoming with Inter Milan since the latter refused to budge in earlier transfer windows when the Red Devils were looking to sign Ivan Perisic. Inter wanted £50 million for the Croat and turned down a £45 million bid made by United.

1 / 5 NEXT