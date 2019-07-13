×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United name price for Romelu Lukaku, Barcelona to swap €175 million trio for Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.25K   //    13 Jul 2019, 20:08 IST

Barcelona are willing to offer as many as 3 players to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Neymar
Barcelona are willing to offer as many as 3 players to Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Neymar

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have some exciting bits of news to bring to you today as the summer transfer window starts to gather pace ahead of its grand conclusion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 13 July 2019.

Manchester United slap £90 million price tag on Lukaku in response to Inter Milan's approach

Is Red Rom going to end up staying at Old Trafford?
Is Red Rom going to end up staying at Old Trafford?

Romelu Lukaku could kick on as a Manchester United player beyond the summer as the club looks to price Inter Milan out of a potential deal. Inter Milan's director Piero Ausilio met with Manchester United's representatives earlier this week and proposed an offer that was nowhere near the Red Devils' valuation of their striker.

Inter Milan wanted to loan Lukaku out for the season for £9 million with an obligation to buy him for £53.7 million. Manchester United are under no pressure to sell Lukaku and hence will only let him go for the right price. They are aware of Lukaku's desire to play for Inter but will only accept a cash deal.

Manchester United had roped in Lukaku from Everton in the summer of 2017 for a hefty sum of £75 million. If they sell him this summer, Everton stand to gain £5 million from the deal. As such, Manchester United want to cash in, in what's proving to be an inflated transfer market.

Antonio Conte is well aware that Inter's protracted move for Lukaku is contingent on offloading Mauro Icardi for a reasonable amount of money. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on the other hand, has reiterated that the club will not allow players to leave for cheap just because they are interested in a move.

Manchester United are also not very forthcoming with Inter Milan since the latter refused to budge in earlier transfer windows when the Red Devils were looking to sign Ivan Perisic. Inter wanted £50 million for the Croat and turned down a £45 million bid made by United.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Romelu Lukaku Neymar Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Juventus Transfer News
Advertisement
Neymar to go on strike to force Barcelona move, LaLiga striker agrees personal terms with Manchester United and more: Transfer Roundup, 1 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to pull off stunning cut-price swap deal for Neymar, Manchester United set to make £65 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Atletico to sell Griezmann to Barcelona on one condition, Manchester United bid €75 million for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign top Manchester United target, Real Madrid to offer €147 million trio to Manchester United for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to announce Antoine Griezmann signing on Monday, Manchester United prepare €80 million bid for Paul Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United make shock Paul Pogba transfer decision, Barcelona make final Philippe Coutinho decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Reports: FC Barcelona and Manchester United plan a swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic, Real Madrid make the first bid for Eden Hazard and more: Transfer round-up, July 21, 2018
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug ATH BAR 12:30 AM Athletic Club vs Barcelona
17 Aug CEL REA 08:30 PM Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid
17 Aug VAL REA 10:30 PM Valencia vs Real Sociedad
18 Aug LEG OSA 12:30 AM Leganés vs Osasuna
18 Aug VIL GRA 12:30 AM Villarreal vs Granada
18 Aug DEP LEV 08:30 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Levante
18 Aug ESP SEV 10:30 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
19 Aug ATL GET 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Getafe
19 Aug MAL EIB 11:30 PM Mallorca vs Eibar
20 Aug REA REA 01:30 AM Real Betis vs Real Valladolid
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us