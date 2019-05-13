×
Messi asks Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar, Zidane to sell 2 Real Madrid starters in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
6.95K   //    13 May 2019, 18:57 IST

Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to reinforce their lines
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to reinforce their lines

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are only weeks away from the summer transfer window and the rumour mill has hardly seen busier days.

With several top clubs across Europe looking at the upcoming transfer window with great interest, we expect several transfer records to be broken over the course of the next few months.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 13 May 2019.

Eden Hazard says he has made a decision and Sarri asks everyone to respect it

The next Galactico?
The next Galactico?

Eden Hazard has gone ahead and dropped the biggest hint yet that he won't be a Chelsea player beyond the summer. With a move to Real Madrid being on the horizon for a very long time, we could very well see the Belgian donning the white kit next season.

Hazard said,

"I have made my decision, that’s it.
"I’m still waiting [for the situation to develop]. Yes [I told the club] a couple of weeks ago.
"I have made my decision but it is not just about me. We have a final to play and then I will see. I wanted that [to have the situation sorted out] but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and like the fans are waiting."
If that was enough cause for Chelsea fans to be upset, Maurizio Sarri further intensified speculations as he asked everyone to respect whatever decision Hazard has taken on his future. The Chelsea manager said,

"I hope he will stay,"
"I think Eden has played here in Chelsea for seven seasons, trying in every match to do his best and now it's time to respect his decision."

Eden Hazard started openly flirting with Real Madrid in the wake of his eye-catching performances for Belgium at the World Cup. He has had a stellar season and Real Madrid are convinced more now than ever before that the 28-year-old ought to be their next 'galactico' signing.


