Paul Pogba agrees terms with Real Madrid, Manchester United to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka on one condition and identify Pogba replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 15 June 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 5.49K // 15 Jun 2019, 22:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The dominos have started to fall in the transfer window and we are going to have a mad few weeks ahead of us. The rumour mill has rarely seen busier days and we have some really interesting bits of news to bring to you today.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 15 June 2019.

Paul Pogba has agreed terms with Real Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is all set to leave Old Trafford after a 3-year tenure where he encountered several highs and just as many lows. Now, according to the latest reports, Paul Pogba has inched closer to securing his dream move to Real Madrid and has now agreed terms with Los Merengues.

Zinedine Zidane considers signing Pogba a priority and even though Florentino Perez and co. were reluctant to go all out to sign the World Cup winner, there has been a change of heart now. Manchester United reportedly value him at €147 million and Florentino Perez has now increased his offer from €120 million to €130 million.

Pogba's arrival at Real Madrid is expected to happen over the next two weeks. He is currently on vacation. The Paul Pogba transfer saga kicked off after Zizou and Pogba both aired their mutual admiration and the former went on to say that Real Madrid is a dream move for every footballer.

As per the report, Paul Pogba has agreed to all terms with Real Madrid and is likely to take the number '6' shirt if Nacho leaves in the summer. A severe lack of ambition at the top level and the absence of UEFA Champions League next season has greatly hampered Manchester United's transfer plans as the club finds itself on the verge of losing their best midfield player in years.

Juventus are also said to be in the hunt for their former player. However, as it stands, Real Madrid are in the driving seat.

1 / 5 NEXT