Lionel Messi wants €150 million Premier League superstar at Barcelona, €85 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 May 2019

Real Madrid seem to be in a hurry this summer and Messi wants Barcelona to bolster their attack

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Today, we have some big news to bring to you on the transfer front. Real Madrid seem to be well and truly on their course to having a great summer transfer window. Their rivals are not so far behind either.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 17 May 2019.

Ed Woodward says Manchester United will use financial muscle to rebuild and back Solskjaer

Ed Woodward is a divisive figure among Manchester United fans

Manchester United chief executive chairman Ed Woodward has said that the Red Devils will use their financial muscle in order to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rebuild the team after what he called a 'turbulent' season.

On the back of Manchester United releasing their third quarter financial results, Woodward said that the "underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future."

Despite not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next term, Manchester United continue to do well off the pitch with third quarter revenues seeing a rise by 3.4%. There is also a 94% rise in operating profits.

Woodward also vowed to pump funds into the transfer market in order to give Solskjaer the backing he needs in order to field a team that can take the club forward in terms of football.

"After a turbulent season, everyone at Manchester United is focused on building towards the success that this great club expects and our fans deserve. Preparations for the new season are under way and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future."

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of players. However, the lack of Champions League football could prove to be a major impediment in most deals. Recently, the reliable David Ornstein had revealed on BBC that Jadon Sancho, one of the United's top targets, is now 50:50 on moving to Europe as he wants to play in the Champions League.

