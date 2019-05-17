×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi wants €150 million Premier League superstar at Barcelona, €85 million superstar agrees to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 17 May 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
287   //    17 May 2019, 19:24 IST

Real Madrid seem to be in a hurry this summer and Messi wants Barcelona to bolster their attack
Real Madrid seem to be in a hurry this summer and Messi wants Barcelona to bolster their attack

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. Today, we have some big news to bring to you on the transfer front. Real Madrid seem to be well and truly on their course to having a great summer transfer window. Their rivals are not so far behind either.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 17 May 2019.

Ed Woodward says Manchester United will use financial muscle to rebuild and back Solskjaer

Ed Woodward is a divisive figure among Manchester United fans
Ed Woodward is a divisive figure among Manchester United fans

Manchester United chief executive chairman Ed Woodward has said that the Red Devils will use their financial muscle in order to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rebuild the team after what he called a 'turbulent' season.

On the back of Manchester United releasing their third quarter financial results, Woodward said that the "underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future."

Despite not qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next term, Manchester United continue to do well off the pitch with third quarter revenues seeing a rise by 3.4%. There is also a 94% rise in operating profits.

Woodward also vowed to pump funds into the transfer market in order to give Solskjaer the backing he needs in order to field a team that can take the club forward in terms of football.

"After a turbulent season, everyone at Manchester United is focused on building towards the success that this great club expects and our fans deserve. Preparations for the new season are under way and the underlying strength of our business will allow us to support the manager and his team as we look to the future."

Manchester United have been linked with a plethora of players. However, the lack of Champions League football could prove to be a major impediment in most deals. Recently, the reliable David Ornstein had revealed on BBC that Jadon Sancho, one of the United's top targets, is now 50:50 on moving to Europe as he wants to play in the Champions League.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Kane Wrestler Christian Eriksen Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Advertisement
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €173 million trio and sell a superstar, Real Madrid want to sign €85 million Premier League superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 9 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi wants Barcelona to sign €180 million superstar, Sergio Ramos wants former Barcelona superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 5 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants €143 million duo at Barcelona, Real Madrid in advanced talks to sign £150 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign €80 million Manchester City superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo wants €160 million superstar at Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 4 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi persuades €200 million superstar to join Barcelona, Sergio Ramos wants Atletico Madrid superstar at Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid accept €150 million bid for superstar, Barcelona superstar desperate to leave club and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €125 million Real Madrid duo at Juventus, Liverpool superstar tells Messi he wants to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Messi asks Barcelona to sign €150 million superstar, Zidane to sell 2 Real Madrid starters in the summer and more: Transfer Roundup, 13 May 2019
RELATED STORY
€70 million superstar tells agent he wants to join Barcelona, Real Madrid and Barcelona to battle it out for €60 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 March 2019 
RELATED STORY
Griezmann to join Barcelona on two conditions, Neymar reveals why he wants to join Real Madrid and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us