Lionel Messi wants £162 million superstar at Barcelona, Chelsea announce £57 million Bundesliga superstar signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 2 January 2019

Shambhu Ajith
Rumors
02 Jan 2019, 20:07 IST

Lionel Messi would love for Barcelona to sign a top player
Lionel Messi would love for Barcelona to sign a top player

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The winter transfer window is open and Chelsea have already announced their first signing of the window.

Several top clubs across Europe like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are eyeing up moves in a bid to reinforce their ranks and the rumour mill is buzzing.

If the deals that went over the line in the last winter transfer window are anything to go by, clubs are no longer shying away from making big changes halfway through the season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 2 January 2018.

Manchester United to launch £34 million bid for Kostas Manolas

Kostas Manolas up against Diego Costa
Kostas Manolas up against Diego Costa

Manchester United are thriving under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, their defence still seems to be incapable of holding on to a cleansheet and as such, they are expected to go into the transfer window seeking reinforcements to bolster their defence.

Now according to Tutto Mercato Web, Manchester United are preparing to launch a £34 million bid for AS Roma ace Kostas Manolas. The Greek international has a £34 million release clause in his agreement and Manchester United are keen on triggering it in January.

Several top defenders have been linked with Manchester United. Kalidou Koulibaly is another Serie A ace who has been linked with the Old Trafford outfit. They were desperate to sign a centre-back last summer as well. However, Mourinho wanted experienced centre-backs to marshall the defence and this led to a disagreement between the board and the manager.

With the top brass having decided that they want to bring young players to the club, a deal for the 27-year-old Manolas could get okayed. But with a host of clubs being linked with him, Manchester United might want to act quickly.

Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
