Sporting want Manchester United to increase Bruno Fernandes bid, Inter agree fee with Spurs for Eriksen and more: Football Transfer News Roundup, 25th January 2020

Zaid Khan

25 Jan 2020

Eriksen is on his way to Inter Milan for €20 million

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily football transfer news roundup.

We've got plenty of updates in today's edition, wherein we discuss the figures involved in Christian Eriksen's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter Milan, the purported straight swap between Layvin Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio, Spurs' chase for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose and the latest on Olivier Giroud's future.

Inter agree €20 million fee with Spurs for Eriksen

Inter Milan have finally agreed a €20 million fee with Tottenham Hotspur to secure the services of midfielder Christian Eriksen.

It is understood that Eriksen will earn a basic wage of £260,000 per week at the San Siro, with the figure possibly rising to £320,000 with add-ons.

The Italian giants had initially offered Spurs £8.5 million which was swiftly rejected by the north London outfit. A second bid of €15 million was lodged a week later but that was turned down as well.

Finally, a fee of €20 million was agreed and the playmaker is expected to seal his switch to Antonio Conte’s side in the next few days.

PSG and Juventus working on Kurzawa-De Sciglio swap deal

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are working on a swap deal which will see Layvin Kurzawa and Mattia De Sciglio switch sides, per Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus and PSG are in advanced talks for a swap between Kurzawa and De Sciglio. The agreement is going to be reached soon. Permanent deals both. ⚪️⚫️ #PSG #Juve #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2020

Kurzawa has been out of the first-team picture due to a combination of injuries and tactical decisions by coach Thomas Tuchel and there were talks about Arsenal being interested in securing his services.

Although, PSG’s long-standing interest in De Sciglio, who can play both as a right-back and left-back has prompted this switch. Talks are ongoing between both the clubs and a resolution is expected in the next few days.

Sporting won't sell Bruno Fernandes if Manchester United do not up their current offer

According to Duncan Castles, Sporting Lisbon have informed Bruno Fernandes that they will not be selling him to Manchester United unless the Red Devils increase their current offer for the midfielder.

Sporting are holding out for a €60 million fee excluding bonuses, however United are only willing to stump up €50 million for his services.

There were suggestions that the deal was dead in the water, but even The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell confirmed that this is not true, and a compromise between the two clubs can still be reached.

Spurs and Sociedad £11 million apart in Willian Jose valuation

Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a striker has lead them to Real Sociedad’s Brazilian forward Willian Jose, and recent reports have revealed that both the clubs are £11 million apart in their valuation for the 28-year-old. It is understood that Sociedad value him at £21 million.

Spurs will be without the services of Harry Kane for the rest of the season after he suffered a hamstring tear and are effectively left with 17-year-old academy graduate Troy Parrott as the only out-and-out striker at the club.

Naturally, they’ve ventured into the market and have zeroed in on Jose, who has asked Sociedad to not include him in matchday squads until the situation surrounding his future is clarified.

Inter back in for Giroud

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter Milan have revived their interest in Olivier Giroud after Napoli refused to include Fernando Llorente in any deal involving Mateo Politano, who is set to join the Naples outfit on an 18-month loan with a €25 million obligation to buy.

Giroud has already agreed personal terms with Inter and the club had also reached an agreement in principle with Chelsea worth €6 million over his transfer fee.

If this transfer does go through, Giroud will be the third player from the Premier League to have joined Antonio Conte’s side after Ashley Young and Christian Eriksen.

