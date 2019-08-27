Rakitic set to leave, Neymar tells PSG he wants to join only Barcelona as they submit an improved bid, Sanchez to leave Manchester United on one condition and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 August 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 5.11K // 27 Aug 2019, 21:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A decision has been made

We have just a few more days to go until the European summer transfer window closes. With some of the biggest transfer sagas yet to reach their conclusions, we are expecting nothing short of an entertaining last few days in the window.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news of the day.

Juventus set to make one final push for Ivan Rakitic

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga

As per reliable sources, Juventus are preparing to make one last push to sign Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic who has been continuously linked with an exit this summer. Il Bianconeri want to make a last-ditch effort to strengthen their midfield before the window closes on September 2.

Juventus and Barcelona had sat down earlier on August 19. However, the clubs couldn't come to an agreement as the offer they discussed was a straight swap between the Croatian international and former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

Barcelona are not willing to settle for a swap deal as they are actively trying to reduce the number of midfielders on their payroll. As such, if Rakitic is not going to be included in a swap deal for Neymar, Barcelona are expected to send him out on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer of 2020.

That would be the ideal scenario for Juventus as they wouldn't have to cough up a huge amount this summer. However, the move hinges on Rakitic's decision. The 31-year-old was expecting to extend his contract with the Catalans but is now resigned to the fact that an extension might not happen.

Rakitic might wait to see if he will be used in the game against Osasuna by Ernesto Valverde. If he isn't, he might just decide that it's time to go elsewhere as Barcelona have an abundance of midfielders and are likely to stick to the young guns as they try to build a young spine for the team.

1 / 5 NEXT