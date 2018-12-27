×
Madrid to sign €50m Marcelo replacement, Man United in talks with €35m defender, PSG approach Arsenal star, and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 December 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
1.51K   //    27 Dec 2018, 19:45 IST

Marcelo has been linked with a move to Juventus
Marcelo has been linked with a move to Juventus

We are just days away from the January transfer window and it seems like all the big clubs in Europe are ready to spend heavily to make valuable additions to their team for the second half of the season.

In today's football transfer roundup, English clubs are all in the news as Manchester United, Chelsea, and Manchester City look to make bids for exciting players in January, while Real Madrid are on the lookout for their next star who can help them turn things around.

Here is today's football transfer news and roundup.

#1 PSG target Arsenal star

Aaron Ramsey will move away from the Emirates by the end of this season
Aaron Ramsey will move away from the Emirates by the end of this season

It is now well established that Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the Gunners as the London club withdrew their contract offer for the Welsh star, and he will be allowed to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer.

The midfielder can begin negotiations with other clubs in January, and it seems like one club that is keen on bringing him in, before the end of the January transfer window is French champions Paris Saint-German, as per Sky Sports and other sources. The French are reportedly eager to sign Ramsey in the January transfer window.

Ramsey has been pursued by several European giants, including Bayern Munich and Juventus, while Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in signing the Welshman. If he were to leave in January, he will command a price tag between €10-15 million.

The 28-year-old signed with Arsenal in 2008 and has gone on to make over 300 appearances for the English club in all competitions. The midfielder has featured in this season under new Arsenal manager Unai Emery, making 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 2 and assisting 6 times.

