Arsenal agree £72 million deal for Pepe, Manchester United and Juventus to pull off stunning swap deal, Real Madrid confident of signing Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 July 2019

Is Paulo Dybala coming to Manchester United?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We try to bring you the most exciting transfer updates in this segment as things heat up away from the pitch in the world of football. We're inching towards the business end of the summer transfer window and we expect all hell to break loose over the next couple of weeks.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive today. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 27 July 2019.

Arsenal agree £72 million deal to sign Nicolas Pepe from LOSC Lille

Nicolas Pepe

In a quite shocking turn of events, amid interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, Arsenal have snatched up LOSC Lille winger Nicolas Pepe. The deal is worth £72 million (€80 million) and is expected to be completed over the next 48 hours.

Arsenal are yet to come to an agreement with Nicolas Pepe's representatives and once that is taken care of, the player will be announced as a Gunner. Napoli had also reached an agreement with LOSC Lille over the transfer fee. However, Pepe's camp rejected the offer.

Nicolas Pepe is primarily a right-winger who loves to cut in from the flank and shoot with his left foot. In addition to that, he can also play as a striker in a 4-4-2 formation. Pepe was second in the list of the highest goalscorers in the Ligue 1 after Mbappe last season.

Thus, he fits the bill for Arsenal who have been looking to sign a winger who's technically adept and is also pacy. The club has had a shortage of players of that ilk with only Alex Iwobi being a proper out-and-out winger and he is inconsistent as well.

Arsenal will pay the €80 million in instalments. Nicolas Pepe will sign a 5-year deal at Arsenal if everything goes to plan. Earlier this week, several reports had claimed that as many as 4 teams had agreed a fee with LOSC Lille who left it to the player to choose which club to join.

