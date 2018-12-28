×
Real Madrid agree deal for Premier League star, €60 million top transfer target agrees to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
5.21K   //    28 Dec 2018, 19:40 IST

Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set to sign their top targets
Real Madrid and Barcelona are all set to sign their top targets

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are now just 3 days away from the January transfer window. All hell is expected to break loose when the winter transfer window opens as the world ushers in a new year.

Top clubs across Europe are looking at the next month as a period in which they can strengthen their squads by cutting off the deadwood and getting some much-needed reinforcements in place.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 28 December 2018.

Manchester United will not sell Paul Pogba in January

Pogba has been unstoppable in the last two matches
Pogba has been unstoppable in the last two matches

The Manchester United top brass have decided that they will not sell their star man Paul Pogba in January, according to The Telegraph. The report claims that Ed Woodward expects Paul Pogba to become an integral part of the Manchester United setup for years to come and has no plans of offloading him.

Pogba had received much flak during the final few days of Mourinho's regime. His sub-par performances drew a lot of criticism and had irked the fans. Subsequently, he was heavily linked with Juventus. However, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment as Manchester United's caretaker manager for the rest of the season, Pogba's form has risen considerably.

He has scored 2 goals and provided 2 assists in the 2 games since and was United's best player on the pitch on both occasions.

Juventus are not the only club who have been credited with an interest in the Manchester United midfielder. He was linked with FC Barcelona in the summer but a move failed to materialize.

The report claims that the Manchester United hierarchy wants the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba- all young players yet to reach their peak- to usher in a brand new era at the club that has been struggling ever since Sir Alex Ferguson retired from management after winning the Premier League in the 2012-13 season.

Shambhu Ajith
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
