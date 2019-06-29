Barcelona to pull off stunning cut-price swap deal for Neymar, Manchester United set to make £65 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 June 2019

Neymar is convinced that Barcelona will sign him

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The rumour mill is buzzing, and there is no shortage whatsoever for excitement in the world of football as another summer transfer window sends the clubs right back to their drawing boards.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 28 June 2019.

Neymar convinced Barca will sign him and PSG ready to lower the asking price

As per the latest reports, Brazilian sensation Neymar Jr. is convinced that Paris Saint-Germain will sell him back to his former club Barcelona. The former Barcelona man believes that he will join Barcelona in the summer and that Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, worth a total of €190 million will head in the other direction.

The Catalan giants are reportedly ready to forgive Neymar for all that went down during the summer of 2017 where Neymar forced an exit which saw the relationship between the player and the club getting strained. However, things didn't quite pan out for Neymar as he has remained unhappy since arriving in Paris and is now looking to force a move back to Barcelona.

PSG will lower the asking price to €130 million if either Philippe Coutinho or Ousmane Dembele is part of the deal.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are actively pursuing Antoine Griezmann as well in addition to Neymar. As per reports, Barcelona are willing to pay the Frenchman's release clause of €126 million (£113 million) in order to secure his services.

His release clause currently stands at €200 million and will decrease to €113 million on July 1st and Barcelona are all set to pull off a deal in the coming days. Neymar's family is reportedly preparing to return to life in Spain, and his mother has reportedly already flown down to Catalonia to take care of some 'logistical' issues including finding a house.

Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner has revealed that Neymar wants to come back to the club. He said,

"What [I believe] is that Neymar wants to come back,"

"[But] to say we are working on recruiting him, that is something I cannot agree with."

“It is likely that Neymar wants to return to Barca.

