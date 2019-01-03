Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Manchester United shock favourites to sign Tottenham superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 December 2019

Future Real Madrid player?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The January transfer window has been open for more than 2 days and we have already seen a high-profile transfer getting finalized with Chelsea securing the services of Christian Pulisic.

Several top clubs across Europe are expected to do business in January as the window offers them a chance to get reinforcements and shed the deadwood that's slowing them down.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 3 December 2019.

Everton want Barcelona's Malcom

Malcom has not exactly hit the ground running at the Camp Nou

Everton have not shied away from breaking the bank in the past few transfer windows and have often been in contention for some of the top players in Europe. Last summer, when Malcom was still a Bordeaux player, Everton were one of the clubs whom he was heavily linked with.

Malcom's dream move to Barcelona did not exactly work out in the way that he or the club would have hoped and following a difficult start to life at the Camp Nou, he is already being tipped for an exit.

According to Marca, Everton have now revived their interest in the youngster and are willing to offer him an exit. The Toffees, however, are not the only ones who are interested in securing the Brazilian winger. Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League have, as per Goal, launched a £45 million bid for Malcom.

Malcom has only played a meagre 97 minutes across 5 appearances this season. But he remains optimistic and hopes to turn things around at Barcelona. The report further adds that Malcom is ready to wait it out and see if he can fit into Ernesto Valverde's plans before making a huge call on his future.

Chelsea want a striker and a defender in January

Callum Wilson has been on fire for Bournemouth this season

Despite already securing the signing of Christian Pulisic, Chelsea are yet to do business that will impact their form this season as the USA international will only join the club in the summer. Chelsea's plans for January include buying a striker and a defender, according to The Mirror.

Chelsea have suffered in front of goal with both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata misfiring and proving to be unreliable. Sarri wants someone to share Hazard's goalscoring burden and have thus been heavily linked with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson.

With Gary Cahill likely to depart in the January to Fulham, Watford or West Ham, they will be looking to sign a replacement as well.

Bayern make improved £30 million bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is quite a talent

Bayern Munich, whose initial bid in the ballpark of £13 milion was rejected by Chelsea, have now returned with a much better-looking figure. As per Goal, Bayern Munich have increased the offer to £30 million and are now leading the race to sign the youngster.

The Blues are struggling to extend the 18-year-old's contract. However, Hudson-Odoi is not certain about his first XI chances under Maurizio Sarri and remains apprehensive about committing to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are hoping that he could prove to be the long-term successor of either Arjen Robben or Franck Ribery. Bayern are expected to try to lure Hudson-Odoi till the summer for a reasonable sum of money. However, post-summer they will not offer anything close when the Englishman enters his final year of contract.

Manchester United shock favourites to sign Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen in action for Spurs

Christian Eriksen's contract talks at Spurs have stalled and with the 26-year-old having no dearth for admirers is already being eyed by several top clubs. Now, as per The Sun, Manchester United are odds-on favourites to sign the Danish midfielder.

Eriksen has 18 more months on his current contract. However, if he refuses to extend his contract, Christian Eriksen will be available for a cut-price deal.

Katie Baylis of Betfair said,

“With talks apparently stalling between Spurs and Eriksen on signing a new deal, there’s murmurings of interest from other clubs.

"We think that’s unlikely in this window and we make it 1/10 that he will still be at Spurs come the 1st of Feb.

"However the summer window could be more realistic and while he’s still odds-on at 4/9 to stay at Tottenham, United are 6/1 favourites if he was to leave, with Pochettino currently favourite to be in charge at Old Trafford next season.

"There’s also been talk of him heading to Spain and both Real and Barca are 7/1 to secure his signature in the summer.”

Neymar will sign for Real Madrid if they do one thing

Neymar to Real Madrid?

Neymar joined PSG in the summer of 2017 for a whopping €222 million and has been the Ligue 1 club's standout player since. However, the level of the game in France is often questioned and Neymar has been linked with a return to Spain with either Barcelona or Real Madrid has been rumoured.

Now, according to Don Balon, Neymar Jr. will join Real Madrid only if Santiago Solari is not in charge. The Brazilian talisman does not believe that Solari can take the club to new heights and is therefore, reluctant to make the decision to go to the Santiago Bernabeu while he is at the helm.

The report adds that Neymar has suggested his favourite pick to be Solari's successor at Real Madrid and that's none other than Luiz Felipe Scolari.

