Real Madrid to pull off stunning swap deal with Inter Milan, Arsenal superstar agrees to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup 31 December 2018

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 1.86K // 31 Dec 2018, 18:50 IST

Florentino Perez has drawn up some big plans for January

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We are officially just hours away from the opening of the January transfer window. Publications across the world are brimming with exciting transfer stories.

With several top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United struggling domestically and desperate to bring in reinforcements over the course of the next month, excitement among fans has reached a fever-pitch.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 31 December 2018.

Ed Woodward to push for Matthijs De Ligt signing

De Ligt to the Premier League?

The Times (via The Daily Express) has reported that Ed Woodward is ready to dish out £52 million in the January transfer window to sign players like Matthijs De Ligt. The Ajax youngster has also been heavily linked with Barcelona.

Manchester United have been desperate to sign a centre-back for a while now and that situation hasn't changed following Jose Mourinho's departure. Woodward, Manchester United's Executive Vice-Chairman, is interested in signing young players of De Ligt's calibre.

Jose Mourinho wanted to sign experienced centre-backs and that reportedly did not sit right with the Manchester United top brass who had vetoed moves for veterans Jerome Boateng and Toby Alderweireld in the summer.

Woodward wants to continue to bring promising young talents to the club like they did with the signings of Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial and the 19-year-old Ajax defender definitely fits the bill. Manchester United have also been linked with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly although there are several reports that suggest that the Serie A club has rejected United's bid.

Barcelona are believed to be favourites to sign De Ligt but in today's crazy transfer market, you just can't say for certain which way things will go.

Isco will not leave in January

Isco has cut a frustrated figure at the Santiago Bernabeu

Out-of-favour Real Madrid superstar Isco has broken his silence over his current situation at Real Madrid and has pledged his allegiance to Los Blancos.

Speaking to Spanish TV Cuatro, the Spaniard say,

“I’m excited. I’m not thinking about leaving the club even for a minute, I am very happy. My main goal is to win many trophies in Real Madrid,”

Isco has not been a regular under Santiago Solari and has suffered from a drop in form. Manchester City, Manchester United and a variety of European clubs were linked with the 26-year-old. However, it now looks like Isco will not depart in the winter transfer window.

Isco, for now, wants to stay at Real Madrid and prove his worth.

Barcelona eye move for Real Madrid target Jean-Claire Todibo

Valverde has some big plans for the upcoming year

According to Mundo Deportivo (via ESPN), Barcelona will rival Real Madrid in a bid to sign Toulouse youngster Jean-Claire Todibo.

Todibo has made an impression this year, appearing 10 times for the senior team after rising through the ranks in the youth setup. The 18-year-old began his career in midfield but has now transitioned into the role of a centre-back.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the teenager whose contract will expire in the summer.

However, the two LaLiga giants are not the only clubs that have been linked with Todibo. Inter Milan, Liverpool and Wolverhampton have also been linked with the Frenchman.

Aaron Ramsey agrees to join Juventus

Aaron Ramsey is set to depart at the end of the season

As per Italian newspaper Corriere Dello Sport, Aaron Ramsey has agreed to join Juventus. The Welsh midfielder whose current contract will expire in the summer is set to leave the club he has spent a decade at.

The report claims that the clubs will confirm the news imminently. TuttoSport added that Ramsey will join the Old Lady on a 4-year deal worth €8 million per season.

Aaron Ramsey's contract talks had broken down earlier this season with the club refusing to budge to his wage demands. As a result, plenty of top clubs across Europe had been linked with the 28-year-old. Now it looks like Il Bianconeri have stolen a march on all of them.

Real Madrid to offer Toni Kroos in exchange for Mauro Icardi

Icardi is one of Inter's most important players

According to Corriere Dello Sport (via The Express), Real Madrid are desperate to bolster their attack and are ready to offer Toni Kroos to Inter Milan in exchange for the Argentine striker Mauro Icardi.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, Los Blancos have struggled for form owing to a lack of goals. Icardi's contract negotiations are underway in Milan but Real Madrid are hopeful of landing him.

As per the report, Real Madrid will make a move for the 25-year-old when the transfer window opens in a day's time. The report further adds that Inter Milan are keen on signing Toni Kroos and hence, the deal could very well happen in the coming weeks.

