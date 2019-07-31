×
Paulo Dybala wants to join Manchester United as clubs agree swap deal, Barcelona take final decision on Neymar and more: Transfer Roundup, 31 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
Rumors
31 Jul 2019, 19:39 IST

Teammates again next season?
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The transfer window is heading towards a crazy finish as Premier League teams ramp up their efforts to reinforce their ranks before the window closes for them next week. As a result, the transfer rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 31 July 2019.

Manchester United and Juve agree Dybala-Lukaku swap deal, Dybala changes stance

Paulo Dybala celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
In a sensational turn of events, Manchester United are now to pull off a stunning swap deal with Juventus which will see the Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku heading to Turin and Dybala going the other way. The representatives of the player have reportedly arrived in London for further negotiations.

It was reported earlier this week that Paulo Dybala wants to return to Turin after his vacation and hold a meeting with Maurizio Sarri and try to fight for a place in the team. However, Juve are lacking on the goalscoring front and are very keen on bringing Lukaku home.

Inter Milan had been frontrunners to sign Lukaku until Juventus entered the fray. Inter Milan's initial bid of £53.9 million fell well short of Manchester United's valuation of their striker. Paulo Dybala is valued at £91 million and is hence a player that could be swapped without much complications with Lukaku.

Dybala's reluctance to move on and find a new club evaporated after Juventus made it clear to him that they want to offload him. One of the things that the Argentine reportedly factored in whilst making the initial decision to stick around was that Manchester United will not be playing UEFA Champions League this season.

However, the fact that United have been scouring the market for a top quality attacking midfielders obviously means that Dybala could be a crucial player at Old Trafford. At Juve, there is no guarantee of first team football for the Argentina international. He also gets to link-up with former teammate and close friend Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

As it stands, it seems like it's only a matter of time before the deal is officially announced by both clubs.

