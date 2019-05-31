Manchester City plan swoop for £100m-rated Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool target, Chelsea identify Eden Hazard replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 31st May 2019

Pep Guardiola has a masterstroke up his sleeve

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup.

With the 2018-19 season almost done and dusted, the transfer window has already been opened in England and is set to swing open in Italy, Germany, France and Spain tomorrow, on the first of June.

This should herald a flux of transfer rumours from across Europe's top five leagues and as expected, there has been plenty of transfer talk and speculation today.

Today's top transfer stories feature giant clubs like Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, among others. They also feature some high-profile stars who are being linked with moves away from their current clubs.

On that note, here is a look at the top transfer news, rumours, and updates for the day:

Mauro Icardi eyes Inter Milan stay

Contrary to speculation, Mauro Icardi's time at Inter might not be up yet

Inter Milan have confirmed that Antonio Conte will replace Luciano Spaletti as manager and several reports have claimed that Conte has categorically stated that he doesn't want Mauro Icardi to be a part of his squad.

However, according to reports from TyC Sports (via Goal.com), the Argentine's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, has reportedly stated that Icardi would like to remain at Inter for "at least another year."

Speaking about the matter, the 26-year-old's wife said:

"He has one-and-a-half years left on his contract and his intention is to continue at Inter for at least another year."

Earlier this month, Icardi took to social media to express his thoughts regarding his relationship with the club, and said:

"Because recently the media have reported news that does not reflect my thoughts, I want to inform our fans that I have repeatedly informed Inter about my will to remain with the club.

"Hopefully now there will be no more misunderstandings. I understand the interests of the press in selling fake news so I would rather clarify things personally. I have already expressed the will to stay because Inter is my family.

