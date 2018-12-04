×
Real Madrid to demand €700 million for superstar, Chelsea lead Manchester United in race for Brazilian prodigy, and more transfer news - 4th December 2018 

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
4.52K   //    04 Dec 2018, 19:53 IST

Real Madrid will demand a jaw-dropping fee for their superstar
Real Madrid will demand a jaw-dropping fee for their superstar

Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily transfer roundup!

As we continue to rapidly approach the winter transfer window, a vast number of transfer news and rumours have seen the light of day over the past few hours, as usual.

Today's biggest stories feature clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United, among others. They also involve some high-profile superstars who have been linked with moves away from their clubs in the recent past.

On that note, amidst all the chaos of the transfer market, here is a look at some of the top transfer rumours, news, and updates for the day - ones that you'd probably want to know about.


Fabinho responds to PSG transfer rumours

Liverpool star, Fabinho, has been linked with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool star, Fabinho, has been linked with a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain

Earlier this year, in May, Liverpool signed Fabinho from AS Monaco for a reported fee of £39 million. However, since completing the move, the Brazilian has struggled to break into the first team, and has subsequently played just 3 Premier League games for the Merseysiders.

As a result, the midfielder has been linked with rumours of a potential move away, with Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint-Germain reportedly being interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Now, according to reports from Goal.com Fabinho has publicly responded to these rumours, claiming that he does not intend on leaving Liverpool, and that he is happy at the club. Speaking to Brazilian outlet, UOL, Fabinho allegedly said:

“I was told there was something in the press, but I never said I would like to leave Liverpool," 
“I was aware that I needed to have the patience to wait for my moment, but I’m happy at Liverpool - there’s no reason for me to leave.”

Fabinho's remarks will reassure Liverpool fans after the rumours had caused marginal unsettlement among the fans.


Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
