×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United agree terms for Serie A superstar, Real Madrid to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for £50 million star and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 January 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
4.43K   //    06 Jan 2019, 18:13 IST

Solskjaer seems to be inching closer towards his first signing at Manchester United
Solskjaer seems to be inching closer towards his first signing at Manchester United

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The January transfer window is now open and the madness has already started.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 6 January 2019.

Liverpool line up Adam Lallana replacement

Time up?
Time up?

Liverpool will launch a move for Trabzonspor teen sensation Abdulkadir Omur if Adam Lallana decides to move on, according to Daily Express.

Omur has been one of the brightest young prospects to have emerged on the Turkish domestic scene in quite a while. As a result, he has been valued at around £27 million by Trabzonspor.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old. Lallana has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool and is on the fringes. He has been linked with Southampton as well as Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Liverpool have already agreed deals for Nathaniel Clyne and Dominic Solanke this week as they try to cut the deadwood in the winter.

On Solanke's move, Klopp said,

"Football is a business but we also need to care about people.
Advertisement
"For Dom it was absolutely right for him to go. He was unlucky that when there was space for him, he had injuries.
"He trained pretty well but it's difficult to maintain confidence when you're not playing particularly at that age. Bournemouth made a good offer, to be honest.
"We want to sign young players and keep them, but we don't want to block them.

On Clyne's situation, the Liverpool gaffer said,

"Having an option like Clyney is good. When I first came in he played almost every game, was always fit and important.
"Then he got his back problem and it took quite a while. Then there was change in the team, Joe [Gomez] was fit and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] came up
"Clyney asked if he could go, I thought about it, then said yes you can as we have other options and younger boys coming up.
"You can always keep a player but to keep him in right shape with right amount of confidence that's not always easy."
1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Kostas Manolas Kalidou Koulibaly Manchester United Transfer News Liverpool Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Real Madrid agree personal terms with Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid on one condition, Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid and Chelsea to pull off stunning swap deal,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid agree deal for £135 million Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder...
RELATED STORY
Madrid to sign €50m Marcelo replacement, Man United in...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea agree £57 million deal for top transfer target,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United superstar offered to Real Madrid,...
RELATED STORY
€150 million Cristiano Ronaldo replacement set to join...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid's €150m Cristiano Ronaldo replacement to join...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us