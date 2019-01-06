Manchester United agree terms for Serie A superstar, Real Madrid to battle Liverpool and Manchester United for £50 million star and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 January 2019

Shambhu Ajith FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 4.43K // 06 Jan 2019, 18:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Solskjaer seems to be inching closer towards his first signing at Manchester United

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The January transfer window is now open and the madness has already started.

Let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 6 January 2019.

Liverpool line up Adam Lallana replacement

Time up?

Liverpool will launch a move for Trabzonspor teen sensation Abdulkadir Omur if Adam Lallana decides to move on, according to Daily Express.

Omur has been one of the brightest young prospects to have emerged on the Turkish domestic scene in quite a while. As a result, he has been valued at around £27 million by Trabzonspor.

Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old. Lallana has fallen down the pecking order at Liverpool and is on the fringes. He has been linked with Southampton as well as Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Liverpool have already agreed deals for Nathaniel Clyne and Dominic Solanke this week as they try to cut the deadwood in the winter.

On Solanke's move, Klopp said,

"Football is a business but we also need to care about people.

Advertisement

"For Dom it was absolutely right for him to go. He was unlucky that when there was space for him, he had injuries.

"He trained pretty well but it's difficult to maintain confidence when you're not playing particularly at that age. Bournemouth made a good offer, to be honest.

"We want to sign young players and keep them, but we don't want to block them.

On Clyne's situation, the Liverpool gaffer said,

"Having an option like Clyney is good. When I first came in he played almost every game, was always fit and important.

"Then he got his back problem and it took quite a while. Then there was change in the team, Joe [Gomez] was fit and Trent [Alexander-Arnold] came up

"Clyney asked if he could go, I thought about it, then said yes you can as we have other options and younger boys coming up.

"You can always keep a player but to keep him in right shape with right amount of confidence that's not always easy."

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement