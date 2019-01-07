Arsenal agree deal with Real Madrid for €65 million-rated superstar, Barcelona make a decision on Coutinho's future and more: Transfer Roundup, 7 January 2018

Good business?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. It's been a week since the January transfer window happened and we have no dearth for captivating transfer news and rumours.

Some high-profile transfers have already been wrapped up while a few others are expected to go over the line over the next few weeks.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 7 January 2019.

Brahim Diaz undergoes medical at Real Madrid

Brahim Diaz up against Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool

Brahim Diaz will be announced as a Real Madrid star shortly. He underwent a medical on Monday ahead of this official unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to The Daily Mail.

The former Manchester City starlet sealed a £22 million transfer to the Champions of Europe and has signed a 6-year contract at the club. Diaz decided to pack his bags and move out of the Etihad as the battle for a spot in midfield at Manchester City showed no signs of abating.

Real Madrid have had their own struggles domestically and the club's ageing midfield is a cause for concern. Diaz hopes to take advantage of the current situation and lay the groundwork for a flourishing future in Madrid.

However, it won't be an easy task. To stake a claim on a starting berth, Diaz will have to prove his worth against the likes of Gareth Bale, Vinicius Jr, Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez.

Brahim Diaz had earlier rejected the opportunity to secure a loan move to Girona FC in the hopes that he will have a part to play in City's title defence. However, he never featured in the league for Pep Guardiola's side. After Vinicius, Diaz will be the second teenager that Los Blancos will have placed a lot of hope and faith in as they continue to rope in mercurial young talents to the club.

