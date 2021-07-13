Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021

Trinidad and Tobago take on El Salvador at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday as CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage action continues in the USA.

El Salvador kicked off their campaign with a clinical 2-0 win over Guatemala, who booked their place in the competition at the 11th hour.

El Salvador's first game was scheduled to take place against Curacao, but they had to drop out of the tournament on account of an outbreak of COVID-19.

Trinidad and Tobago played out a grueling goalless draw against Mexico in their opening game of the competition. Their goalkeeper Marvin Phillip was the hero of the game.

Así quedó la tabla de posiciones del Grupo A de la #CopaOro21 🏆 #EstoEsNuestro



Here are the standings of the Group A of the #GoldCup21 🏆 #ThisIsOurs pic.twitter.com/wJwSsMkJXl — Gold Cup (@GoldCup) July 12, 2021

Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off 12 times across all competitions. The record is even at the moment, with three wins for either team and the spoils being shared three times.

El Salvador won the first three encounters and have not won a game against Trinidad and Tobago since 2007. The Soca Warriors have been the dominant side in their recent meetings but two of their three wins have come in friendly fixtures.

They have squared off three times in the Gold Cup as well. El Salvador have won twice while one game ended in a draw. They last met in the Gold Cup in 2013, a game that ended in a 2-2 draw.

Trinidad and Tobago form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador Team News

Trinidad and Tobago

Judah Garcia and Khaleem Hyland were ruled out of the competition on account of muscle injuries and were replaced by Noah Powder and Mikheil Williams in the squad.

Triston Hodge has recovered from a muscle injury and played against Mexico. We expect interim coach Angus Eve to field a similar squad here.

Injured: Khaleem Hyland, Judah Garcia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

El Salvador

Rómulo Villalobos is the only injury concern for La Selecta. He has been replaced by Julio Sibrián in the squad.

Injured: Rómulo Villalobos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Trinidad and Tobago Predicted XI (5-4-1): Marvin Phillip; Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Jelani Peters, Ross Russell Jr., Radanfah Abu Bakr; Dre Fortune, Kevin Molino, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw; Reon Moore

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Mario Antonio Martínez; Eriq Zavaleta, José Campos, Roberto Dominguez, Alexander Larín; Isaac Portillo; Darwin Ceren, Narciso Orellana, Marvin Monterrosa, Walmer Martinez; Tony Rugamas

Trinidad and Tobago vs El Salvador Prediction

El Salvador have enjoyed a great spell in 2021 and have lost just once so far. They were dominant against Guatemala and had 21 shots in the game, though only six were on target.

Trinidad and Tobago's resilience against Mexico was built on an inspired defensive performance, as they only had 17% possession in that game. We expect them to frustrate El Salvador as well.

The game could turn out to be a low-scoring affair but given El Salvador's form at the moment, we expect them to emerge as the winners here.

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 0-1 El Salvador

