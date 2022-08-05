"Tuchel is now waiting for him" - Fabrizio Romano provides exciting transfer update about Chelsea

Transfer specialist Fabrizo Romano has provided an exciting update for Chelsea fans regarding the transfer of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella.

The Italian journalist tweeted earlier today:

"Chelsea and Brighton have been preparing contracts in the night in order to get Marc Cucurella deal signed on Friday. Medical was perfect and Thomas Tuchel is now waiting for him. #CFC"

Romano further added that the Blues were shelling out a mammoth £55 million, plus £7 million in add-ons, for the Spanish defender.

"Fee confirmed as advanced earlier: £55m guaranteed plus £7m in add-ons to Brighton."

Chelsea have acted rather quickly so far with regards to the deal for Cucurella. Rumors began to circulate earlier this week about the Blues possibly moving in for the Spaniard, who was previously linked with a transfer to Manchester City.

However, with City refusing to go beyond the £40 million-mark for Cucurella, Thomas Tuchel's side seem to have done what was needed to secure his signature. The La Masia academy product is expected to be an important first-team player at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella made 35 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls last season, netting once and laying out an assist. The Spaniard helped Graham Potter's side finish ninth in the league standings, the highest-ever in the club's history.

Chelsea closing in on their fifth signing this summer; expecting more arrivals

The Blues have lost out on several deals to Barcelona amongst other clubs for new players this summer. However, the transfers they have managed to complete look very good on paper at least.

They have roped in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for £47.5 million and the Englishman is expected to be an upgrade on their current attack. Kalidou Koulibaly has joined from Napoli for a reported fee of £32 million and will bolster a weak Chelsea defense.

They have also brought in talented youngsters in Carney Chukwuemeka (from Aston Villa) and Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire) to strengthen the future of the club.

Adding Cucurella could be a vital fifth signing for the club and they are also reportedly in the market for more players. Barcelona stars Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

