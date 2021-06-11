Turkey vs Italy Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 11th, 2021

Italy host Turkey in the opening match of UEFA Euro 2020 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Both teams will be keen to start their campaign on the right note and secure a win to take the early lead in Group A.

While Italy are one of the favourites to win Euro 2020, Turkey could be one of the dark horses at the tournament. With the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Merih Demiral, Burak Yilmaz and Caglar Soyuncu in their ranks, Turkey have a plethora of players with big-match experience.

Both Italy and Turkey are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, but Roberto Mancini's Azzurri are the favorites to claim an opening-day victory.

Squads to choose from

Turkey (TUR)

U Cakir, M Gunok, A Bayindir, K Ayhan, C Soyuncu, M Zeki Celik, C Umut Meras, O Kabak, M Muldur, R Yilmaz, H Calhanoglu, O Tufan, Y Yazici, A Omur, I Can Kahveci, O Yokuslu, T Antalyali, K Akturkoglu, D Tokoz, O Kokcu, B Yilmaz, E Unal, C Under, K Karaman, H Dervisoglu.

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, S Sirigu, A Meret, L Bonucci, G Chiellini, A Florenzi, L Spinazzola, A Bastoni, G Di Lorenzo, F Acerbi, Emerson, R Toloi, Jorginho, F Bernardeschi, N Barella, M Veratti, M Locatelli, L Pellegrini, B Cristante, M Pessina, L Insigne, C Immobile, A Belotti, F Chiesa, D Berardi, G Raspadori.

Predicted Playing XIs

Turkey (TUR)

Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Umut Meras, Okay Yokuslu, Cengiz Under, Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz.

Italy (ITA)

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne.

Match Details

Match: Turkey (TUR) vs Italy (ITA), UEFA Euro 2020 Group A match

Date: 12th June 2021 at 12:30 AM IST.

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

O zaman şimdi hep birlikte, son ses, tek yürek: İnat diye buna derler, tarih yazacak #BizimÇocuklar! 🎵 🔴⚪ @EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/EagNMxVepP — Türkiye #BizimÇocuklar 🇹🇷 (@MilliTakimlar) June 9, 2021

Turkey (TUR) vs Italy (ITA) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Turkey (TUR) vs Italy (ITA) Dream11 Suggestions

Italy have an extremely well-balanced team, so most of the Dream11 players for this game should be from Italy. Ciro Immobile has been in good form for the Azurri and can be given the captaincy option.

Lorenzo Insigne has to be in the Dream11 team. The Napoli forward creates plenty of scoring opportunities and is excellent on the ball. He could be given the vice-captaincy option. In midfield, Nico Barella and Jorginho have had excellent club seasons for Inter Milan and Chelsea, respectively.

Both can be included in the team, as they have got good returns for Dream11 players in the last few matches. For Turkey, Burak Yilmaz and Hakan Calhanoglu are the biggest stars. In defence, either Soyuncu or Demiral can be chosen.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Cakir; Bonucci, Chiellini, Florenzi, Soyuncu; Calhonoglu, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne (VC), Immobile (C), Yilmaz.

Captain: Ciro Immobile (Italy) Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (TUR).

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Cakir; Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Demiral; Calhonoglu, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne (C), Immobile (VC), Yilmaz.

Captain: Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) Vice-Captain: Ciro Immobile (ITA)

