Turkey vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021 

Turkey and Moldova will trade tackles at the Benteler-Arena in Germany in an international friendly fixture on Thursday.

The Turks come into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw with Guinea in another friendly on Monday. Moldova have not been in action since their 4-1 defeat to Israel on home soil in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Turkey will use this fixture as their final preparatory game before they kickstart their Euro 2020 campaign later in June. The Crescent-Stars have been grouped in Group A of the tournament alongside Italy, Switzerland and Wales.

Moldova did not secure qualification to the European Championship. They will use this game as one of two test-runs before the resumption of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September.

Turkey vs Moldova Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 11 occasions in the past and Turkey are yet to lose a game against Moldova.

They were victorious in nine previous matches, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a Euro 2020 qualifier played in September 2019. Cenk Tosun scored a brace to power Turkey to a 4-0 victory away from home.

Turkey are currently on a good run of form that has seen them go five games without defeat. Moldova are winless in 19 consecutive games.

Turkey form guide: D-W-D-W-W

Moldova form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Turkey vs Moldova Team News

Turkey

Coach Senol Gunes called up 30 players for his two preparatory friendlies before announcing his final 26-man list.

The list is headlined by the driving force behind Lille's shock triumph in Ligue 1, Burak Yilmaz, who also doubes as his national team captain.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Moldova

Moldova coach Roberto Bordin is likely to field his strongest side in the clash with Turkey.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Turkey vs Moldova Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mert Gunok (GK); Kaan Ayhan, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak; Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Cengiz Under; Burak Yilmaz, Enes Unal

Moldova Predicted XI (4-5-1): Dimitru Celeadnic (GK); Oleg Reabciuk, Vadim Bolohan, Sergiu Platica, Alexandru Epureanu; Artor Inoita, Corneliu Cotogoi, Andrei Cojocari, Vadim Rata, Mihail Caimacov; Vitalie Damascan

Turkey vs Moldova Prediction

Turkey used a relatively under-strength side in the tame draw with Guinea but the full weight of the cavalry could be unleashed in their final preparatory game.

There is a huge difference in quality between the two sides and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Senol Gunes' team.

Prediction: Turkey 3-0 Moldova

