Twitter: Cristiano Ronaldo hailed as the greatest ever for his masterful performance against Atletico Madrid

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 10.82K // 13 Mar 2019, 03:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Portuguese put in a great show to drag Juventus into the quarterfinals of the Champions League

Juventus beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounters at the Allianz Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a fantastic hat-trick to fire Juventus through to the next round. Twitter couldn't keep calm after this and hailed the Portuguese as the ultimate GOAT of football.

In the first half, Juventus started with brilliant intensity and scored first through a brilliant header from Cristiano Ronaldo after he was found with a fine ball from Federico Bernardeschi. Atletico then were able to come back into the match and create a few chances of their own. Alvaro Morata in the dying moments of the first half missed a huge chance after he saw his header go wide of the post.

In the second half, Ronaldo scored another goal and it was another brilliant header after Cancelo found him with a brilliant cross from the right. Then, Atletico tried to get back into the game, but then Bernardeschi went on a brilliant run and was brought down in the box and Juventus had a penalty. Up stepped the man of the moment, Ronaldo thumped Juventus to a 3-0 advantage. It was 3-2 on aggregate and the Bianconeri just had to hold on to their lead with minutes to go.

Juventus did just that and with brilliant game management, saw the game off and gave us another memorable Champions League comeback this year. This year's Champions League knockout stages has been all about comebacks and it was another one at the Allianz Stadium and this time, it was the Old Lady with a memorable one.

After this, Twitter couldn't hold onto their praises for the Portuguese legend and here's how they reacted to Ronaldo's masterclass against Atletico Madrid

🚨 Ronaldo is good at Champions League — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) March 12, 2019

Viva Ronaldo 👀⚽️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 23 goals in 33 appearances vs. Atletico Madrid.



They hoped they’d seen the last of him. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vMRdXj8EiY — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) March 12, 2019

Advertisement

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals 👏👏👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/7y2fbtSE4r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

Champions League goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo: 122



Champions League goals scored by Atletico Madrid: 118



🐐 pic.twitter.com/YkE4MMCaAJ — Goal (@goal) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 23 goals against Atletico Madrid in all competitions; he only has more goals against Sevilla (27).



Cometh the hour, cometh CR7. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wyfjs7ApBg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 12, 2019

75 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 75 goals in 77 Champions League knockout appearances (61 goals, 14 assists). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/NzHcWtj9ex — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo does what Ronaldo does. GOAT. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 12, 2019

Cristiano owns the knockout stages of the CL. The guy is unbelievable! — Doc (@Doc_Joshi) March 12, 2019

It doesn’t matter who wins it, the Champions League belongs to Ronaldo. #JuveAtleti — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) March 12, 2019

Appreciate Cristiano Ronaldo while you can because we will never see another player like him ever again. This man is 34 years old and is still delivering incredible performances at the biggest stage in world football.



This man is insane. What a player. 🐐🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/VIMixEiW1p — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo, via @bet365



Most UCL goals

Most UCL home goals

Most UCL away goals

Most UCL group stage goals

Most UCL knock out goals

Most UCL final goals

Most UCL free-kicks

Most UCL penalties

Most UCL headers

Most UCL braces

Most UCL hat-tricks

Most UCL assists pic.twitter.com/IhOXeqj36P — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has now been directly involved in 40 #UCL goals since the start of the 2016-17 season:



⚽️ 30 goals

🅰️ 10 assists



At least 12 goals more than any other player in that timeframe. ✨ pic.twitter.com/4JezoLsWRW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 12, 2019

I think @Cristiano is the best header of a football I’ve ever seen. Here’s his 2nd. pic.twitter.com/vz7HbQljE1 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2019

Can't even be arsed with the Messi Ronaldo debate. Messi is a God given talent and Ronaldo is an Earth given talent that has worked his arse off to get to where he is. We're lucky to live in a time where we have two of the best players that ever lived. Enjoy it — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) March 12, 2019

ℹ️ Goals in the knockout rounds:



⚽️6⃣2⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

⚽️4⃣0⃣ Lionel Messi #UCL pic.twitter.com/fkfK1krCby — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

Name a better duo than #Ronaldo and headed goals, we’ll wait 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tRUsSOue2c — ShotOnGoal Transfers (@SOGTransfers) March 12, 2019

Massimo Allegri to his players *probably*



"Just give the ball to Ronaldo!" pic.twitter.com/MQexYZRNuQ — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo’s scored more Champions League goals than Henry, Eto’o, Kluivert and Brazilian Ronaldo combined. 🤯 — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo stats ALREADY tonight



1️⃣ FIRST player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals (now has 126!)

2️⃣ Has been involved in 76 Champions League knockout goals in 77 games

3️⃣ Scored 24 goals in 33 career appearances vs Atletico Madrid



Champions League GOD! pic.twitter.com/zGh7KBX2XA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mr Champions League

Greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/wzPMBB7Du2 — SQUAD XTRA (@squadxtra) March 12, 2019

Hahahahahaha this guy.... never in doubt! @Cristiano ⚽️⚽️⚽️ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 12, 2019

Advertisement